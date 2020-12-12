Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev: Running order / TV info / Ring walk times

World Boxing News provides all the information you need ahead of the Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev heavyweight clash this Saturday night.

The unified crown will be on the line as the pair trade blows in London.

JOSHUA VS. PULEV WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

17:10 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

QAIS ASHFAQ 8st 12lbs 4oz v ASHLEY LANE 8st 10lbs 6oz

(Leeds, England) (Bristol, England)

followed by

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

8 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

FLORIAN MARKU 10st 6lbs 15oz v JAMIE STEWART 10st 5lbs 14oz

(Lushnje, Albania) (Longton, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

KIERON CONWAY 11st 5lbs 10oz v MACAULAY MCGOWAN 11st 4lbs 7oz

(Northampton, England) (Wythenshawe, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title

MARTIN BAKOLE 17st 13lbs 6oz v SERGEY KUZMIN 18st 6lbs 7oz

(Kananga, Congo) (Saint Petersburg, Russia)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

HUGHIE FURY 17st 9lbs 5oz v MARIUSZ WACH 19st 8lbs 6oz

(Manchester, England) (Krakow, Poland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins vacant WBO International Cruiserweight Title

LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs 13oz v NIKODEM JEZEWSKI 14st 3lbs 11oz

(Hackney, England) (Koscierzyna, Poland)

followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO Heavyweight World Titles

ANTHONY JOSHUA 17st 2lbs 13oz v KUBRAT PULEV 17st 1lbs 11oz

(Watford, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

Pre-fight Quotes:

ANTHONY JOSHUA

“Pulev’s experienced. He’s 39 now. I’ve learned from facing experienced fighters such as Alexander Povetkin and Wladimir Klitschko that they can still be lively. They can do a lot of damage.

“At that age, the last thing you lose as a heavyweight in your power. He’s got that power.

“I’ve noticed from the analysis that he’s dropped a few guys with the jab. He’s very balanced, so if you attack him and you’re not balanced, then you can fall into his range.

“I’ve got to make sure that my attacks are spot on because he’s very good at punching opponents who make mistakes. “

He’s well experienced as well and has been in there (the ring) with good fighters. He’s got two other things: good work rate, where he’s used to going 12 rounds. The last thing is he’s got a really good body shot as well.

“But the main thing that separates us is the mindset. (It will come down to) who has got a stronger mindset, game plan? Therefore, who is willing to take more and keep going.

“This is a chance to be heavyweight champion of the world. So for me, it’s another fight. But for him, it’s a chance to be world champion, so I’m sure he’s taking this fight seriously.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he added.







KUBRAT PULEV

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony,” said Pulev. “A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay. The most important thing is how I perform on Saturday night.

“When I am good, I beat him well. Right now, I feel very good, strong, and powerful. I am very strong, heading into this fight.

TV INFO

Joshua v Pulev is live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. DAZN in the US and over 200 other territories.

RING WALKS

Joshua v Pulev ring walk times are scheduled for 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm GMT. 5:15 pm ET. 2:15 pm PT.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.