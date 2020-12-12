Amir Khan edges closer to retirement, reveals new WBC Middle East belt

Amir Khan is believed to be on his way into retirement after proudly displaying the new WBC Middle East title in his new role as President.

The former world champion, who won the unified crown at 140 pounds, was handed President of the WBC Middle East Boxing Council last month.

Khan has already been very active in this role, leading to the assumption that his retirement will soon be a reality.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman appointed Khan to the position to attract more talent from the region.

Being a former world champion himself, Khan is an astute boxing ambassador in and out of the ring.

He is reinforcing this experience in his new role. Meanwhile, he unveiled the WBC Middle East title in a social media post.

Additionally, he announced that the title would be contested between two contenders on December 19.

While some fans complain about the absence of boxing in certain parts of the world, the WBC is looking to access and open up regions where there is a lot of talent to realize this potential’s fruition.

Khan said: As @WBCBoxing Middle East president, I present you all with the #WbcMiddleEast title.

“Thank you. @wbcmoro, the first Middle East title fight will happen on December 19th live on @PTVSp0rts.”

Furthermore, in 2010, Khan won the WBN Fighter of the Year Award. Khan displayed the new trophy earlier this year.







AMIR KHAN APPOINTMENT

When appointing Khan to the role, Sulaiman stated: “I am confident that under the leadership of Champion Amir Khan, the culturally diverse Middle East region will provide a unique platform for the proper development of our sport.

“With time, we hope the Middle East can produce a new batch of WBC Champions. There is a lot of undiscovered talent in the region.

“The WBC is particularly eager to develop female boxing and amateur boxing there as well.

“Champion Amir Khan has already taken the initial steps to develop boxing in Pakistan.

“The WBC and its Board of Governors are confident that under the WBC umbrella, Champion Khan’s efforts will extend through the region.”

“I am incredibly honored to announce Champion Khan’s appointment. I witnessed my dear late father, José Sulaimán, the Lifetime President of the WBC, express to Amir his dream of developing boxing in the Middle East.”

