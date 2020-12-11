WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Dec ’20: Joe Joyce now top-ranked Briton

Frank Warren

World Boxing Council ratings released for December show new British champion, Joe Joyce, as the top-rated heavyweight from his home country.

The move, which sees Joyce move from eleventh place to fifth, comes on the back of ‘The Juggernaut,’ stopping compatriot Daniel Dubois.

In the process, Joyce overtakes Dillian Whyte in what has been a swift fall from grace for ‘The Bodysnatcher’ since the summer.

Whyte was WBC interim belt holder and mandatory challenger until Alexander Povetkin wiped him out in Eddie Hearn’s back garden.

The ex-UK ruler drops to six on the list.

Deontay Wilder remains on top of the pile as another crack at the main man Tyson Fury looms. While Oleksander Usyk stays second.

At the same time, Luis Ortiz and ex-unified king Andy Ruiz Jr. remain third and fourth respectively.

Joseph Parker drops to seventh to accommodate Joyce as Dubois plummets to seventeenth.

Oscar Rivas, most recently occupying the eighth place, has since decided on a run at the newly-created Bridgerweight category.

The Colombian is the number one in the 224-pound division and looks set for the first crack at the fresh green and gold strap.

Michael Hunter, who was expected to join Rivas at super cruiserweight, has delayed any move to keep his position in the top ten.

Former IBF title-holder Charles Martin, Efe Ajagba, Agit Kabayel, Derek Chisora, and Frank Sanchez take up positions ten to fourteen.

After enjoying yet another impressive victory, Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka once again makes it into the voluntary places.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS – DEC 2020

Champion: Tyson Fury

Interim: Alexander Povetkin

HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine

3 Luis Ortiz Cuba

4 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

5 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/EBU/BBBofC/COMM

6 Dillian Whyte Jamaica/GB

7 Joseph Parker New Zealand

8 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

9 Michael Hunter US

10 Charles Martin US

11 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

12 Agit Kabayel Germany

13 Derek Chisora GB

14 Frank Sanchez Cuba AMERICAS *CBP/P

15 Tony Yoka France

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16 Carlos Takam Cameroon

17 Daniel Dubois GB

18 Robert Helenius Finland

19 Adam Kownacki US

20 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

21 Murat Gassiev Russia

22 Otto Wallin Sweden

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Dominic Breazeale US

25 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

26 Simon Kean Canada

27 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Hussein Muhamed Germany

30 Junior Fa New Zealand

31 Nathan Gorman GB

32 Jermaine Franklin US

33 Lukasz Rozanski Poland

34 Joe Cusumano US USNBC

35 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH

36 Demsey McKean Australia

37 Cassius Chaney US

38 Fabio Wardley GB

39 Steven Shaw US

40 Hemi Ahio New Zealand

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.