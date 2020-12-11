WBC Top 40 @ Heavyweight – Dec ’20: Joe Joyce now top-ranked Briton

World Boxing Council ratings released for December show new British champion, Joe Joyce, as the top-rated heavyweight from his home country.
The move, which sees Joyce move from eleventh place to fifth, comes on the back of ‘The Juggernaut,’ stopping compatriot Daniel Dubois.
In the process, Joyce overtakes Dillian Whyte in what has been a swift fall from grace for ‘The Bodysnatcher’ since the summer.
Whyte was WBC interim belt holder and mandatory challenger until Alexander Povetkin wiped him out in Eddie Hearn’s back garden.
The ex-UK ruler drops to six on the list.
Deontay Wilder remains on top of the pile as another crack at the main man Tyson Fury looms. While Oleksander Usyk stays second.
At the same time, Luis Ortiz and ex-unified king Andy Ruiz Jr. remain third and fourth respectively.
Joseph Parker drops to seventh to accommodate Joyce as Dubois plummets to seventeenth.
Oscar Rivas, most recently occupying the eighth place, has since decided on a run at the newly-created Bridgerweight category.
The Colombian is the number one in the 224-pound division and looks set for the first crack at the fresh green and gold strap.
Michael Hunter, who was expected to join Rivas at super cruiserweight, has delayed any move to keep his position in the top ten.
Former IBF title-holder Charles Martin, Efe Ajagba, Agit Kabayel, Derek Chisora, and Frank Sanchez take up positions ten to fourteen.
After enjoying yet another impressive victory, Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka once again makes it into the voluntary places.
HEAVYWEIGHT (+200 – +90.71)
16 Carlos Takam Cameroon
17 Daniel Dubois GB
18 Robert Helenius Finland
19 Adam Kownacki US
20 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
21 Murat Gassiev Russia
22 Otto Wallin Sweden
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Dominic Breazeale US
25 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
26 Simon Kean Canada
27 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Hussein Muhamed Germany
30 Junior Fa New Zealand
31 Nathan Gorman GB
32 Jermaine Franklin US
33 Lukasz Rozanski Poland
34 Joe Cusumano US USNBC
35 Peter Kadiru Germany YOUTH
36 Demsey McKean Australia
37 Cassius Chaney US
38 Fabio Wardley GB
39 Steven Shaw US
40 Hemi Ahio New Zealand