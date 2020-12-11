Spence vs. Garcia PPV buy prediction opens the door for Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Hafey

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has aired his views on what he believes is the Pay Per View sales number for the Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia clash. This could now bring Manny Pacquiao into play.

Arum has predicted in the public domain that the legends battle between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. may have directly affected sales.

Spence vs. Garcia took place one week after Tyson vs. Jones reportedly sold over 1.5 million PPVs

If Arum’s estimate is correct, the future of top-class boxing faces massive uncertainty.

A mere 150,000 activated subscribers will be an absolute disaster for Spence vs. Garcia if Arum’s prognosis bears fruit.

Dominating Garcia on the night, Spence is now the pound for pound number two boxer in the world, second only to the sport’s biggest earner Canelo Alvarez.

Those kinds of numbers would have a devastating knock-on effect on future breakout stars attempting to crack the PPV market,

Al Haymon will be seething if Spence doesn’t do half-decent business – even during a pandemic.

In reality, Spence vs. Garcia – a flagship fight of the year for a company like Premier Boxing Champions – has to be doing at least 300,000 buys.

Against Shawn Porter, just a short while before he almost died in a car wreck, Spence sold 350,000 Pay Per Views.

Having such a story to tell in the aftermath by cheating death and then bomb with less than half of those purchases would be a huge disappointment.

WBN would like to point out that those numbers are not yet confirmed, though, and this is a competitor airing his views.

Hopefully, and for the good of the sport moving forward, Spence hits those 300k+ plus figures, and he can build on that in 2021.

Let’s not forget that Floyd Mayweather was hitting similar numbers before defeating Oscar De La Hoya in 2007.

After that, the sky was the limit. Spence will be aiming for the same blueprint for a fight against Terence Crawford – ironically, an Arum fighter.

Not to say Spence vs. Crawford can reach anywhere near the heights Mayweather vs. De La Hoya did, but they will at least need to see a significant spike.







MANNY PACQUIAO

On the other hand, and what could be detrimental to Arum, Haymon may now think twice about putting Spence in with Crawford.

If Spence needs a PPV boost, a clash with Manny Pacquiao will make more sense before battling Crawford for all the belts.

With Spence holding two and Pacquiao one of the major 147 straps, the winner would be lead nicely into a four-belt collision with ‘Bud.’

‘The Truth’ has the opportunity to use the Mayweather model against Pacquiao and would hold a massive size difference into the bargain.

We wait to see where 2021 takes the Texan after a solid victory.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.