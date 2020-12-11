Shaun Boxing announce two international events for Dec 16 and 17

The Dominican Republic added 2 Historic Boxing Main Events that includes 2 World Titles on the line.

The events include an international title to be fought for by 2 Japanese fighters who are the first to fight in Dominican soil and are promoted by Japanese Promoter Puma Taguchi Boxing who is in association with Shaun Boxing.

The main events take place the 16th and 17th of this month of December in Gran Salón Hotel Catalonia, Malecon Santo Domingo. Both events will start at 6pm.

The main event with feature Alberto “La Avispa” Puello, the only Dominican with a World Title. The welterweight champion (140 lbs) of the WBA is undefeated in 17 fights will take on Argentina’s Cristian Coria, a very dangerous gladiator who comes from a great boxing background and a 29-7-2 13 KO’S record.

The details of this event were released on Tuesday by the promotion Bélgica Peña, President of Shaun Boxing Promotions and Administration of sports Franklin De La Mota.

During the press conference at the auditorium del Pabellon, De la Fama Dominican, Pena announced more fights were to be announced and that the 16th the flyweight title (105 lbs) would be on the line currently held by Puerto Rico’s Wilfredo Mendez.

Belgica Peña stated “As Promoter I’m proud to present both events of historic proportion for boxing and Dominican sports. This will be the first time 2 world titles are on the line in two consecutive days. We are grateful for the support from the Ministry of sports Francisco Camacho, Franklin De La Mota and Elvia Durante”, said Pena.