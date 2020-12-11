Opinion: Mike Tyson vs. Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury talk pure madness

Mikey Williams

Something amazing has happened since Mike Tyson fought on November 28th as there is an apparent belief he’s now ready for Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

Tyson’s comeback has been hailed a massive success following a Pay Per View milestone shared with Roy Jones Jr. But let’s be frank, that’s where any real success ends.

It was an exhibition fight gathering solid PPV numbers merely from Tyson’s name. The actual boxing, sadly, had nothing to do with it.

‘Iron’ Mike could have paraded around the ring wearing his gloves and snarling at the crowd as the figures were already secured off his previous successes.

No real fans of the pugilistic artform would have looked at the social media reports halfway through the ‘contest’ and thought, ‘I must buy this event right now!’

It simply wouldn’t have happened, and we all know why. Mike and Roy are firmly past it and last month was simply a nostalgic production that worked.

Now, you may be able to replicate this one or two more times, but it will eventually become a tired format.

There are only so many more ‘performances’ Tyson has left in him, possibly Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis, before the monetary outlook begins to look bleaker.

DEONTAY WILDER EXHIBITION

Obviously, once the ‘Legends League’ platform is exhausted, there are options for Tyson to battle Wilder or Fury in a playful manner.

Wilder and Tyson have beef. While Fury and Tyson have a mutual respect that could breed a future paid sparring session.

But any promoter worth their salt, who has a binding contract with either, would not be part of such shows. They could be detrimental to their career at the top if they deviated from bonafide fights.

In plain terms, they could become a farce – like the November eight-rounder was without all the production that went with it.

You couldn’t sell Tyson vs. Jones as a standalone fight – that’s is absolutely clear. It’s great to go over some ancient ground once or twice when it’s been out of reach for so long.

I applaud both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. for getting in decent shape and doing their thing. The whole thing must have been such a buzz for Tyson after being out for a decade and a half.

But there’s always that danger of flogging a dead horse. Numbers could decrease alarmingly at any point. It will be vital to keep entertainment and undercard as fresh as possible.







MIKE TYSON ERA

In the end, I wouldn’t be surprised if YouTubers eventually overtook those events as the big names from the 1990s get too weary for participation.

Five years from now, when the 1990s era is firmly out of reach, who would they then turn to? – Would it be Wladimir Klitschko?

The Ukrainian who reigned for a decade and put the heavyweight division to sleep? – I can’t see it.

So, in a nutshell, it’s great to see Tyson back in the fad that will ultimately fizzle out fast. But let’s not get ridiculous about the situation that has arisen.

Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury is a Tyson battle for the millennial social media generation to discuss in any world title scenario.

Tyson was a great fighter. One of the best to ever do it.

Sadly, that’s not the champion we see these days wheeled out on an opportunist streaming app.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020, and is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay