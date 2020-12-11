Craig MacIntyre pitted against Mikey Sakyi On January 22

A fantastic super-lightweight clash between domestic rivals Craig MacIntyre and Mikey Sakyi will take place on next month’s action-packed MTKFightNight event.

The two men will collide over 8 rounds at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Friday 22 January, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Undefeated MacIntyre (12-0-1, 5 KOs) is back following his impressive stoppage win over Ishmael Ellis in August, while former Southern Area champion Sakyi (8-3, 4 KOs) returns after taking part in the #GoldenContract.

It’s the latest big fight to be added to the bill, following the European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor, and the Commonwealth lightweight title fight between Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne.

MacIntyre said: “I’m buzzing to be back fighting, especially on such a big card. Hopefully we can kick 2021 off with a big win on January 22nd.

“I watched Mikey Sakyi in the Golden Contract so I know a fair bit about him, and since then we’ve done even more homework and research.

“I’m expecting a tough fight because he’s a tough guy, but it’s nothing that I can’t handle. Anything he brings to the table I’ll have an answer to.”

Sakyi said: “I’m very excited to get back in the ring, and it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been frustating having a long time out of the ring but I’ve been in the gym working so that’s kept me in good shape mentally and physically.

“I haven’t seen too much of MacIntyre, but he looks like a strong fighter and this makes for a good match up.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to add another brilliant fight to our January 22nd event as Craig MacIntyre goes up against Mikey Sakyi.

“Craig has looked fantastic in his career so far, but now faces the toughest test of his career against Mikey, who has produced a number of sensational performances.

“It’s guaranteed to be a cracker, and it’s our third 50-50 fight we’ve added to the show, so it’s an event not to be missed.”