Bob Arum interested in signing Vasyl Lomachenko’s bestie Oleksandr Usyk

Sky Sports

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has declared his interest in adding former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to his stable.

The Hall of Famer, who already has Usyk’s best friend Vasyl Lomachenko on his books, reported that Mr. ‘I am Feel’ could be ready for pastures new.

Usyk has been working with K2 Promotions and Matchroom Boxing of late but would certainly be interested in joining forces with Loma.

At Lomchenko’s latest event, the pair showed off their joint clothing venture ‘Lomus.’ A collaboration that is further proof of just how close the pair are.

Arum is also on good terms with Usyk and says talks could get underway if the pound for pound star reaches out.

“We’d be happy to have him,” Arum told Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog about the man who once famously photobombed him in London. “I’ve become friendly with him.

“He’s a very funny, charming guy. I know him pretty well because of the Lomachenko situation.

“Top Rank would love to promote him if there are no impediments. He’s a wonderful boxer and athlete but, more than that, a great person. He’s very smart and a lot of fun.”

Oleksandr Usyk photobombs Bob Arum 😂 pic.twitter.com/J4rypKmyEj — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) August 31, 2019

OLEKSANDR USYK & BOB ARUM

On whether any contact has been made, Arum concluded: “He hasn’t reached out, but he has the same manager as Lomachenko, Egis Klimas.

“Egis would reach out to me if there was an opportunity for us to get involved with Usyk. So I’d leave it up to Egis to contact me – we have a great relationship.”

On the verge of a WBO heavyweight title challenge as the mandatory stipulation, Usyk could unify with Top Rank star Tyson Fury further down the line he signed on the dotted line.







Anthony Joshua would have something to say about that, although Usyk wouldn’t begin a massive underdog due to exceptional skills and the speed at which he grew into the higher weight.

More will come to light in the coming weeks.

The original interview came via the Betway Insider blog. You can find all the latest sporting insight and tips there.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.