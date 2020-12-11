Agustin Gauto vs. Braian Suarez to co-feature on Saturday in Buenos Aires

OR Promotions is proud to announce a new co-feature event with the Argentinian rising star Agustin “El Avion” Gauto (15-0-0, 10 KO) and knockout artist Braian Suarez (12-0-0, 11 KO), taking place next saturday dec 12th at Microestadio Municipal, city of Hurlingham, Buenos Aires, Argentina, televised live on TyC Sports at 11.30 p.m. (local time) and 9.30 p.m. (USA ET).

Gauto, 22-yrs-old and current world mini flyweight WBO #1 and WBA #3, will set in a 10-round battle against former Argentinian Flyweight champ, Juan Jose Jurado (15-2-3, 1 KO).

“I’m happy and ready for this return. Jurado is a very tough opponent and I wanted to fight him for a long time. He’s an experienced boxer, but I will have no respect for. If I win, I’ll probably get the world title shot”, Gauto says.

Suárez, 28, will defend for the first time his WBA Fedelatin light heavyweight belt against the former 3x regional champ, Cesar “Salvaje” Reynoso (16-14-4, 8 KO).

“This will be a difficult fight. Reynoso knows that it will be one of his last chances to lift his career. In fact, he defeated Paraguayan Isidro Ranoni Prieto who in those times was ready for an international chance. After this challenge, my wish is to enter the world ranking to demonstrate my power against the best 175 lbs”, Suarez remarked.

In the main card, charismatic Micaela “La Nena” Sarfati (3-0-1, 1 KO) will face off in a 6-round contest against Juliana Basualdo (2-2-0), and tenacious Erik Sambran (2-0-0, 1 KO) will fight in a 4-round rematch against Facundo Díaz (0-1-0).