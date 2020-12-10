Two-time world champion wants to beat Manny Pacquiao for HOF boost

Stephanie Trapp

Former two-time world welterweight champion Shawn Porter is chasing a battle with Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

‘Showtime’ is already plotting big moves in the coming year. The American revealed a three-man shortlist of targets.

Unified king Errol Spence, who defeated Danny Garcia on Saturday night, is also on the list. Spence sits alongside Terence Crawford.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Porter stated that if he had to fight only one guy, it’s “hard to choose between Manny Pacquiao, Bud Crawford, and Spence.”

He did say that “Fighting Pac would enhance his Hall of Fame case the most.”

SPENCE vs GARCIA

Porter discussed his future and role as commentator/analyst for PBC on FOX for the Spence vs. Garcia fight.

“The energy in the building the fight this past weekend was amazing,” Porter pointed out on The AK and Barak Show for Sirius XM.

“I don’t have too many nerves fighting or doing telecasts. It’s mind-blowing that the preparation for both is eerily similar.”

Porter received a ton of praise on social media. They included correspondence from Deion Sanders, Max Kellerman, and Andre Ward.

All of them put some tweets out there praising Porter. It’s a continuing trend.

From the very start, Porter told himself to always keep it real during the broadcasts. He does that at every event.

He obviously loves his job.

THE TRUTH

On Spence, Porter added: “We can’t ignore how amazing it was to watch Spence overcome what he did to win.

“Anyone calling him a bandwagon has to understand he recognizes greatness.”

Regarding Crawford sharing a ring with Spence is the fight everybody wants at 147, Porter remains hopeful Spence will change his initial view that ‘he doesn’t need’ the WBO ruler.

“Al Haymon is playing hardball with Bud Crawford. He’s not going to come looking for Crawford. He’ll wait for Bud to come to him.”

With everyone in the welterweight division is in a position to add to their legacy, Shawn Porter is looking for this enhancement personally.







DANNY GARCIA

Concluding on where Danny Garcia may go from here after his loss to Spence, Porter said: “140 isn’t possible for Garcia. He’s a natural 147-pound fighter now.

“If he moves to 154, he could have some success. I was excited. I was impressed early on by Danny Garcia. But I would love to see him in the ring with Yordenis Ugas.”

Pacquiao vs. Porter is a solid fight. Maybe even a PPV one. Looks out for more news on that in the coming weeks.

The WBA welterweight title would be on the line.

Listen to the full interview with Shawn Porter on the Sirius XM App.

