Ryan Garcia convinced he will beat Luke Campbell for interim WBC strap

Ryan Garcia is a man known for trash talk. He thoroughly believes that on Jan. 2, 2021, he will dismantle the British fighter, Luke Campbell. The two of them will be headlining at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, Calif., on that date for the interim WBC Lightweight Championship.

Garcia has been training with Canelo Alvarez and a new trainer in Eddy Reynoso. Are these adjustments going to make big improvements for the currently 20-0 Garcia? And is it worth taking him when you bet online?

Eyeing The Crown

Garcia has a few hurdles to go through to take a shot at the crown. Not only will he need to beat Campbell, but his team is motivated to also take on Gervonta “Tank” Davis in early 2021 to compete for his WBA “regular” lightweight title.

Garcia wants to take on Davis, while his team also wants to throw in the talks of taking on IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez in 2021 as well.

If this all goes down in 2021, this would be a tremendous chain of events for the 22-year-old undefeated boxer. This would also prove whether or not the kid is a star or will have his weaknesses exposed.

The Case for Campbell

Campbell looked excellent in his fight against Vasily Lomachenko roughly a year ago. However, he was not consistent enough throughout the fight to separate himself for a dominant performance.

Lomachenko showed in that fight why he is regarded as a pound-for-pound king. But to Campbell’s credit, he was never completely out of the fight and put forth an impressive performance overall.

Campbell is an excellent puncher with a lot of power, but not to the extent of a huge power puncher. If Garcia can land more consistent punches, this could be interesting.

Campbell has been able to stop five out of his previous eight opponents. Even though they were not higher-talent boxers, he was still able to do exactly what he needed to do. Since 2016, he’s beaten:

Adrian Yung

Troy James

Darleys Perez

Jairo Lopez

Derry Mathews





How This Plays Out

Garcia is predicting a knockout victory for himself over Campbell. Even with the amount of training he claims to be putting in, you have to wonder if this will be enough to back up those claims. The early boxing lines have Garcia as a favorite of around -200.

No one has managed to knock out Campbell during his seven-year career so far, and he is a well-respected 2012 Olympic gold medalist. He also has not faced any huge power punchers. So, in this case, it might be somewhat challenging to call this fight for Ryan Garcia.

Garcia has a terrific left hook, and it has performed well in nearly every fight. He has 17 knockouts overall, but those were arguably against a lower class of boxers that are nowhere close to Campbell’s level.

If Garcia has difficulty landing punches and cannot attack with his left hook, he will be in for a long night. Then, promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions will be scratching his head, wondering why there was so much talk from Garcia, to begin with.