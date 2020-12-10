Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson hold EVERY place on US PPV Top 10 list

Esther Lin

Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson have claimed every place on the all-time United States Pay Per View Top 10 list.

After WBN revealed the news that Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is on course to gain over 1.5m sales on American soil, every fight in the line-up now features either fighter.

Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman took up the final spot, although Tyson vs. Jones is set to oust that clash from the coveted honor roll.

The November 28 exhibition initially had hopes of landing over the magic million sales mark. Initial projections quickly saw that move to 1.2m.

Fast forward just a few days, and Tyson vs. Jones is on course to seal a lucrative spot on the highest-selling inventory.

To do this, the return of former heavyweight king Mike Tyson would have to overhaul 1.5m buys. Something WBN understands is a distinct possibility.

Anything above the 1.4m secured by Holyfield vs. Foreman will be enough. Mayweather and Tyson will then hold every single place between them.

US PPV ALL-TIME TOP TEN SALES

1/ May 2, 2015 – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – 4.6m

2/ Aug 26, 2017 – Mayweather vs. McGregor – 4.3m

3/ May 5, 2007 – De La Hoya vs. Mayweather – 2.4m

4/ Sep 14, 2013 – Mayweather vs. Canelo – 2.2m

5/ Jun 28, 1997 – Tyson vs. Holyfield II – 1.99m

6/ Jun 8, 2002 – Lewis vs. Tyson – 1.97m

7/ Aug 19, 1995 – Tyson vs. McNeeley – 1.6m

8/ Nov 9, 1996 – Tyson vs. Holyfield – 1.6m

9/ Nov 28, 2020 – Tyson vs Jones Jr. – 1.5m+

10/ May 5, 2012 – Mayweather vs. Cotto – 1.5m

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Of the two, Mayweather is obviously the PPV king and holds the top four spots. Floyd Mayweather also has by far the most PPV sales in United States history.

Only Evander Holyfield features on the list more than once, apart from Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson – of course.

Mayweather hopes to have the whole top five by the time his ‘special exhibition’ is over in early 2021.

TYSON vs HOLYFIELD III

As for Mike Tyson, he’s already planning his next move that could even eclipse the RJJ collision.

A trilogy clash with Evander Holyfield, a PPV saga which has sold 3.5m plus buys in total, is currently in serious negotiations.







Tyson may also have ambitions himself of at least overhauling his original battle with Holyfield in 1996.

The sport’s direction has seen a sizeable shift from current stars earning the PPV accolades to the old guard.

It could be a worrying trend, though.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.