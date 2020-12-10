Boxing has a new 6ft 7ins heavyweight knockout superstar in the making

DiBella

In six-foot, seven-inch Bakhodir Jalolov, boxing certainly has another massive contender for the world heavyweight crown in the future.

Nicknamed the ‘Big Uzbek,’ Jalolov is a World Champion Uzbekistani boxer competing in the super-heavyweight division.

As an amateur, the southpaw is best known as the 2019 Super-Heavyweight World Champion (Gold medal at Yekaterinburg). He also holds the 2017 and 2019 Asian Championship Gold medals.

HEAVYWEIGHT GOLD

Jalolov was the Uzbekistan flag bearer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he did not medal.

Now boasting a 6-0 pro record, Jalolov is a strong contender for gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games, re-scheduled for July 2021.

The big man has belted out every single opponent he’s faced in the paid ranks but firmly fancies his chances of taking the vested code’s top prize before embarking on a heavyweight title run.

Training out of Indio, CA, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jalolov has worked with his longtime advisor, Lina Lyuy, since his AIBA days. He trains with the highly respected Ravshan Khodjaev.

Q & A

World Boxing News caught up with Jalolov on his prep for Tokyo:

What did you learn from Rio?

I was proud to represent my country in Rio, but I quickly learned how highly competitive the international field was. The energy level, the willingness to win…that was like nothing I’d ever experienced before. I definitely have a better idea of what to expect going into Tokyo.

How are you training differently this time around?

Since Rio, I’ve gone pro, which really changed me as a fighter. As an amateur, I had a more technical style, but I’ve won all my bouts by KO as a pro. Judges can’t miss those!

Do you have any big-name heavyweight sparring partners?

I’m coming out of a powerful camp right now. All of the guys have been super strong. I’ve also gone up against sparring with all they have gone up against Filip Hrgovic and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.







What are your thoughts on Tokyo?

I don’t think any athletes thought the Olympics would be postponed, but I look at it as more training time! I am honored to represent my country again and go for gold.

Briar Schreiber is a contributor to World Boxing News.

