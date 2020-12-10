Cruiserweight Matt Sen disappointed by 2020, aiming to kick on in 2021

2020 has been a disappointing 2020 for many but Matt Sen is convinced that 2021 will be his year.

After a disappointing year in and out of the ring, the Wolverhampton Cruiserweight was hoping to finish the year with a bang when he was slated to take on Perry ‘the Promise’ Howe. However that fight is now off the table and Sen will spend the festive period gearing up for a the New Year with his new promotional outfit; BCB Promotions.

“It’s been a tough year in and out of the ring,” admitted Sen. “COVID-19 has made things tough and I’ve not been as activee as I’d like. There was the disappointing first round stoppage against Isaac Chamberlain in November and then I thought I’d be in action this weekend.

“Howe had taken to social media stating how much he was looking forward to fighting this weekend after we’d agreed a fight but then it just hasn’t materialised. I was not given much of an explanation from Howe’s side other than the fights off, so I can only presume he wanted none of it. That’s boxing though and 2021 is my focus now.”

The 33 year-old has his sights set on a couple of wins before trying to make the intriguing looking battle of the Wolverhampton against fellow Wolves fighter, and BCB stablemate, Antony Woolery for the vacant Midlands Area Cruiserweight Title.

The Wolverhampton duo have both fought top level opponents over the last year or so and were set to clash in their hometown prior to the pandemic.

They now hope to pick things up in 2021, build up their rounds, and challenge for the Midlands Title to see not only who is King of the Midlands but also who sits on the top of the tree in their hometown.





“That’s the fight I’d like,” added Sen. “This is more than just a Battle for the Midlands, this is also for the Cruiserweight Boxing Pride of Wolverhampton.

“The Midlands Title has been vacant for over 5 years and both of us want it I’m sure.

“Let’s hope the starts align, we can both get back to winning ways, get the round under our belt, get it approved and we can go head to head in 2021.”