Tyson Fury features on list of potential winners for WWE Royal Rumble

Tyson Fury is among the possible winners of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble after being out of the boxing ring for a full ten months.
‘The Gypsy King’ has some time on his hands as he waits for news on mediation with Deontay Wilder and a potential undisputed heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.
Dependent on a date for his next bout in 2021, Fury could feature in the 30-man event in January.
Logistics may be a problem, although if the WBC champion is given enough incentive, a reappearance could be on the cards.
Fury last competed in WWE late in 2019 and was linked to a return until the pandemic derailed plans.
Firm reports that Fury could be part of Wrestlemania in 2020 may be substantiated with a spot on the card in 2021.
At +5000 odds, it still seems like it could be a bit too early for the Royal Rumble, though. UFC star Conor McGregor is also on the list at a whopping +10000.
Bookmakers Bovada takes up the story with the latest odds on the expected competitors.
The road to Wrestlemania begins at the Royal Rumble in January, and leading online sportsbook Bovada has already unveiled gambling odds for who will win the men’s and women’s matches.
On the men’s side, the top four favorites are Big E (+500), Edge (+500), Keith Lee (+800) and Brock Lesnar (+800).
Darkhorse candidates include former WWE champion and UFC fighter CM Punk (+2000), heavyweight boxing champion and one-time WWE competitor Tyson Fury (+5000) and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor (+10000).
The most electrifying man in all of WWE entertainment, The Rock (+1400) is also included in the fractions.
For the women’s match, Rhea Ripley (+700), a returning Ronda Rousey (+750), Shayna Bazler (+800), Alexa Bliss (+1000) and Sasha Banks (+1000) are most likely to go on to the showcase of the immortals.
Wildcard longshots include the recently released Zelina Vega (+10000) along with Paige (+1600), Kairi Sane (+2500) and the company’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon (+15000).
Big E +500
Edge +500
Keith Lee +800
Brock Lesnar +800
Kevin Owens +1000
Roman Reigns +1000
AJ Styles +1200
The Rock +1400
Daniel Bryan +1400
Bray Wyatt +1600
Drew McIntyre +2000
Seth Rollins +2000
Aleister Black +2000
CM Punk +2000
Adam Cole +2200
Andrade +2500
Braun Strowman +2500
Goldberg +2800
Killer Kross +3300
Ricochet +3300
Finn Balor +3300
Samoa Joe +3300
John Cena +3300
King Corbin +3300
Randy Orton +4000
Lars Sullivan +4000
Tommasso Ciampa +5000
Johnny Gargano +5000
Matt Riddle +5000
Walter +5000
Velveteen Dream +5000
Tyson Fury +5000
Buddy Murphy +6600
John Morrison +6600
Rey Mysterio +6600
Kofi Kingston +6600
Sheamus +6600
Pete Dunne +6600
Mustafa Ali +8000
Angel Garza +8000
Bobby Lashley +8000
Xavier Woods +10000
Shinsuke Nakamura +10000
Dolph Ziggler +10000
Erick Rowan +10000
The Miz +10000
Conor McGregor +10000
Dean Ambrose +10000
Rusev +10000
Elias +10000
Humberto Carrillo +10000
Robert Roode +10000
Shane McMahon +25000
Vince McMahon +25000
