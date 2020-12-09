Tyson Fury features on list of potential winners for WWE Royal Rumble

WWE

Tyson Fury is among the possible winners of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble after being out of the boxing ring for a full ten months.

‘The Gypsy King’ has some time on his hands as he waits for news on mediation with Deontay Wilder and a potential undisputed heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.

Dependent on a date for his next bout in 2021, Fury could feature in the 30-man event in January.

Logistics may be a problem, although if the WBC champion is given enough incentive, a reappearance could be on the cards.

Fury last competed in WWE late in 2019 and was linked to a return until the pandemic derailed plans.

Firm reports that Fury could be part of Wrestlemania in 2020 may be substantiated with a spot on the card in 2021.

At +5000 odds, it still seems like it could be a bit too early for the Royal Rumble, though. UFC star Conor McGregor is also on the list at a whopping +10000.

Bookmakers Bovada takes up the story with the latest odds on the expected competitors.

The road to Wrestlemania begins at the Royal Rumble in January, and leading online sportsbook Bovada has already unveiled gambling odds for who will win the men’s and women’s matches.

On the men’s side, the top four favorites are Big E (+500), Edge (+500), Keith Lee (+800) and Brock Lesnar (+800).

TYSON FURY

Darkhorse candidates include former WWE champion and UFC fighter CM Punk (+2000), heavyweight boxing champion and one-time WWE competitor Tyson Fury (+5000) and former UFC double champion Conor McGregor (+10000).

The most electrifying man in all of WWE entertainment, The Rock (+1400) is also included in the fractions.

For the women’s match, Rhea Ripley (+700), a returning Ronda Rousey (+750), Shayna Bazler (+800), Alexa Bliss (+1000) and Sasha Banks (+1000) are most likely to go on to the showcase of the immortals.

Wildcard longshots include the recently released Zelina Vega (+10000) along with Paige (+1600), Kairi Sane (+2500) and the company’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon (+15000).







ODDS TO WIN 2021 MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

Big E +500

Edge +500

Keith Lee +800

Brock Lesnar +800

Kevin Owens +1000

Roman Reigns +1000

AJ Styles +1200

The Rock +1400

Daniel Bryan +1400

Bray Wyatt +1600

Drew McIntyre +2000

Seth Rollins +2000

Aleister Black +2000

CM Punk +2000

Adam Cole +2200

Andrade +2500

Braun Strowman +2500

Goldberg +2800

Killer Kross +3300

Ricochet +3300

Finn Balor +3300

Samoa Joe +3300

John Cena +3300

King Corbin +3300

Randy Orton +4000

Lars Sullivan +4000

Tommasso Ciampa +5000

Johnny Gargano +5000

Matt Riddle +5000

Walter +5000

Velveteen Dream +5000

Tyson Fury +5000

Buddy Murphy +6600

John Morrison +6600

Rey Mysterio +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Sheamus +6600

Pete Dunne +6600

Mustafa Ali +8000

Angel Garza +8000

Bobby Lashley +8000

Xavier Woods +10000

Shinsuke Nakamura +10000

Dolph Ziggler +10000

Erick Rowan +10000

The Miz +10000

Conor McGregor +10000

Dean Ambrose +10000

Rusev +10000

Elias +10000

Humberto Carrillo +10000

Robert Roode +10000

Shane McMahon +25000

Vince McMahon +25000

More can be found on the Bovada website here: 2021 MENS ROYAL RUMBLE