Shawn Porter reveals three-man target list topped by Manny Pacquiao

Former two-time world welterweight champion Shawn Porter is chasing a battle with Filipino Senator Manny Pacquiao in 2021.

‘Showtime’ is already plotting big moves in the coming year and has revealed a three-man shortlist of targets.

Unified king Errol Spence, who defeated Danny Garcia on Saturday night, is also on the list – alongside Terence Crawford.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Porter stated that if he had to fight only one guy, it’s “hard to choose between Manny Pacquiao, Bud Crawford, and Spence.”

He did say that “Fighting Pac would enhance his Hall of Fame case the most.”

SPENCE vs GARCIA

Discussing his future and role as commentator/analyst for PBC on FOX for the Spence vs. Garcia fight, Porter has a lot on his plate right now.

“The energy in the building the fight this past weekend was amazing,” Porter pointed out on The AK and Barak Show for Sirius XM.

“I don’t have too many nerves fighting or doing telecasts. It’s mind-blowing that the preparation for both is eerily similar.”

Porter has received a ton of praise on social media, including correspondence from Deion Sanders, Max Kellerman, and Andre Ward. They all put some tweets out there praising Porter.

From the very start, Porter told himself to always keep it real during the broadcasts. People can now sense how genuine he is.”

THE TRUTH

On Spence, Porter added: “We can’t ignore how amazing it was to watch Spence overcome what he did to win.

“Anyone calling him a bandwagon has to understand he recognizes greatness.”

Regarding Crawford sharing a ring with Spence is the fight everybody wants at 147, Porter was hopeful Spence would change his initial view that ‘he doesn’t need’ the WBO ruler.

“Al Haymon is playing hardball with Bud Crawford. He’s not going to come looking for Crawford. He’ll wait for Bud to come to him.”

Now everyone is in a position to add to their legacy and Shawn Porter is looking for this personally.







DANNY GARCIA

Concluding with where Danny Garcia may go from here, Porter said: “140 isn’t possible for Garcia. He’s a natural 147-pound fighter now.

“If he moves to 154, he could have some success. I was excited and impressed early on by Danny Garcia, but I would love to see him in the ring with Ugas.”

Listen to the full interview with Shawn Porter on the Sirius XM App.

