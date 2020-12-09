Ruben Torres fills in for Michael Dutchover on Thompson 3.2.1 show

Thompson Boxing Promotions has a new main event for their Sunday, December 20th 3.2.1. Boxing event. Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) will be replacing his stablemate, Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, who will no longer compete on the card. Torres will be taking on Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) in the new eight-round main event.

“I am happy to get the fight, but it is bittersweet since my teammate Michael Dutchover doesn’t get this opportunity,” said Torres. “I have stayed in the gym with my coach Danny Zamora and was helping with camp already, so I am ready to step-up and headline the card. I’m looking forward to putting on a great performance against Rodriguez.”

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube

pages. 3.2.1. Boxing will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Torres will be forced to use all of his tricks in the ring to handle the crafty veteran Rodriguez, who has been in the ring with the likes of WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs), Felix Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs), Antonio Orozco (28-2, 17 KOs), Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-2-1, 12 KOs), Jose Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs), and Sharif Bogere (32-2, 20 KOs).

In the 8-round co-feature, two of Thompson Boxing’s own will face off as Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KO), of Pacoima, CA, takes on Mario Hernandez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), of Santa Ana, CA will battle each other inside the right testing the waters of the super flyweight division.

Middleweight Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (7-0, 3 KO), of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will take his social media feud with Louis Hernandez (8-0-1, 6 KOs), of Jackson, MS, to the ring in an entertaining six-round opening bout.

“We’re disappointed that Micahel couldn’t be on the card, but this is a great event,” said promoter Ken Thompson. “From Brewart vs Hernandez to Saul Sanchez vs Mario Hernandez, and now Ruben Torres in the main event, this is a stacked card that I am excited to watch.”

“We had some unfortunate situations occur for Michael Dutchover’s past two fights, but Ruben Torres is willing to step-up and we’re excited to see his bout,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “This card is one of the best we’ve put together, and we’re truly excited to see it come to fruition. We understand this year has been hard, but we’re making the most of it, and bringing the fans, LIVE, FREE boxing!”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer, while Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.