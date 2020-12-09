Pro boxing may be exciting to watch if you’re a fan. Many pro boxers who have trained for years have put their body through extreme limits to be successful.

While many have enjoyed the fruits of their successful infamous Vegas boxing matches, they have also dealt with some of the negative side effects.

We’ll be taking a look at the # negative side effects that are common among pro boxers. While legendary fighters like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Manny Pacquiao have made their mark in the history books, they also know that not every pro boxer is superhuman.

Let’s dive into the negative side effects of being a pro boxer (and we won’t be just talking about the physical side effects):

1. Fame may be mentally draining

If you are a pro boxer, you will likely be a celebrity among boxing fans worldwide. People coming up to you, asking for autographs, selfies, and so much more. But at the end of the day, they are human like us. Plus, they get hounded day in and day out when trying to do the same stuff as everyone else.

At the same time, people are watching your every move. One major faux pas, and you may be in the headlines for something that may be considered an unforgivable sin. It doesn’t matter if you’re inside or outside of the ring. Your every move might make or break your boxing career.

2. Long-term effects of past injuries

Pro boxers get hit a lot. With every hit to the face or head area, it becomes much more concerned with every cross, uppercut, or jab they take. Former pro boxers are likely to age more in the brain and develop various brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Muhammad Ali, possibly one of the greatest boxers in history, spent the rest of his remaining years fighting the latter disease.

On top of that, fighters may be healing up from injuries and deal with the after-effects long after the injury occurred. Yes, fighters will also deal with their share of body injuries like broken ribs, internal bleeding, and so much more.

3. It can lead to mental health issues

There is no doubt that mental health issues are among the topics in contact sports. Brain injuries like CTE have been responsible for the brain changes of many athletes. They suffer bouts of depression and are more likely to commit suicide as a result.

What makes it even more unfortunate is that CTE can only be diagnosed posthumously (meaning a person must already be deceased until a formal diagnosis is declared). CTE has already been discussed in sports like football, where they have been able to develop technology to prevent lesser instances of concussions.

Speaking of concussions, they are prevalent for those in contact sports.

4. You might have a re-arranged smile

If there is one certain thing, you might lose a tooth or two when boxing. However, that might be minimized with the use of mouth guards these days. Even if you fight and come out on top, you may get a tooth knocked out with just the right punch.

That will definitely keep the dentist busy. Boxers usually wear mouthguards for no other reason other than during a fight. It’s perhaps the best possible way to prevent any tooth loss due to a fight.

5. Brain damage is possible…if not imminent

Brain damage is likely going to happen where a boxer may not function properly in speech and mobility. Even if they are lucky to escape that, their brain may not be functioning as normal. Slurred speech, stumbling, and motor skills loss are usually the common signs of such brain damage.

FAQ

What are the most common boxing injuries?

Some of the most common boxing injuries include but are not limited to: concussions, cuts, dislocation of shoulders, carpal bossing, and various fractures (including boxer’s fracture).

How many boxing fatalities occur every year?

Each year, an average of 13 boxers die as a result of their injuries due to boxing. These can occur in the ring or even after the fight itself. The injuries may be due to blunt force trauma or internal bleeding.

Is boxing a bad thing to do?

Boxing is a dangerous sport. Even people are calling for it to be banned. However, the topic of whether or not it should be banned is a hotbed topic even today.

What is “punch drunk syndrome”?

“Punchdrunk syndrome” is another term for CTE. This can occur due to the number of punches a boxer has taken throughout their careers. This occurs when a boxer goes through multiple brain injuries.

Can boxing be safe?

It’s hard to say. But it has the same risks compared to other contact sports like MMA. However, MMA is statistically safer than boxing, but no hard evidence has yet to confirm that.

Is boxing bad for your joints?

Boxing may hasten joint issues as you get older. Which means you may likely develop arthritis and other joint issues. This can occur because of the numerous injuries you have suffered because of getting hit and constantly moving around.



Final Thoughts

Boxing is a dangerous sport. And then the negative side effects above show that. While you might be a fan of the sport (or aspiring to be a boxer), some dangers can have long-lasting effects.

For boxers, it’s important to keep their bodies in top physical condition. Especially when the risk for injury is likely higher with every fight, sparring can also lead to potential injuries.

Regardless, boxing is a sport taking the necessary precautions to make it as safe as possible at almost every level. The long-term side effects can lead to health issues down the line for most boxers. But those can be minimized if the right precautions are taken in the future.