Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury named most Google U.S. trending boxers in 2020

Mikey Williams

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and the heavyweight champion named after him, Tyson Fury, feature in the Top 10 U.S. Google trends for 2020, WBN can reveal.

The elder Tyson – who made a comeback from a fifteen-year absence on November 28, alongside the current WBC ruler, is certainly the most Googled boxer on the planet.

Tyson scored a draw with Roy Jones Jr. and is now set for an extended run of exhibition bouts well into his 50s.

As for Fury, ‘The Gypsy King’ defeated Deontay Wilder in February after starring in WWE.

It’s safe to say the Top Rank headliner is the most recognizable pugilist in the sport.

As 2020 comes to a close, Google’s Year in America Search takes a look back at the trillions of searches that defined the past year.

Google revealed those trends on Wednesday, and World Boxing News was one of the world’s first websites to view the data.

Searches, along with the annual Year in Search video, are illustrated for this year. A year that will forever go down in history as the year of the pandemic.

Boxing lovers can check out what they’ve been searching for this year in the tables below.

MIKE TYSON

‘Iron’ Mike is the fourth most Google trending fighter on the planet in the ‘Athletes’ category. Fury comes in seventh.

Nascar racer Ryan Newman is top, while history-making NFL Quarterback Tom Brady is second. Golfer Bubba Wallace is third before Tyson.

NBA’s Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz is next in line before another Quarterback in Drew Brees.

Then it’s Fury ahead of Derrick Henry of the Tennesse Titans. Another basketball player in Nate Robinson, who also competed in a boxing match on the Mike Tyson card, is ninth.

Finally, Delonte West of the Boston Celtics rounds off the ten trenders.

The data reflects the top trending searches, which means the ‘trending’ queries are the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2020 as compared to 2019.







Trending Athletes (United States)

Ryan Newman

Tom Brady

Bubba Wallace

Mike Tyson

Rudy Gobert

Drew Brees

Tyson Fury

Derrick Henry

Nate Robinson

Delonte West

Trending Sports Teams (United States)

Boston Celtics

Miami Heat

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Stars

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Flyers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Boston Bruins

San Francisco 49ers

