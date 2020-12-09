Gennadiy Golovkin and Cristiano Ronaldo documentary heads forthcoming DAZN programming

DAZN, the leading global sports destination, has unveiled an exciting slate of original programming that will be available on its Global platform, featuring global sporting icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin. DAZN’s Global platform is now live in 200+ countries and territories.

The content will be rolled out on the platform throughout December and January to amplify DAZN’s packed line up of world championship boxing. The availability of original content on DAZN’s Global platform will vary per market.

“We want to give people a reason to return to DAZN again and again, and not just for the biggest sporting events,” said Ed McCarthy, DAZN Chief Operating Officer. “Sports fans want more than just live action and this latest slate of exciting original content is a perfect complement to our stacked fight schedule this December.”

The full slate is as follows:

‘Parallel Worlds’ is the latest docu-series from DAZN that connects global sporting icons from different disciplines to discover what they share in common. The first episode listens in on an intimate conversation between global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin as they explore training techniques. Executive produced by Grant Best (The Making Of, Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad) with Toby Burnett as Executive Creative Director (The Making Of), in association with Stink Films.

‘The Making Of’ marks the return of DAZN’s immersive documentary series which relives the key moments that helped create and define the biggest global sporting icons. The latest two instalments focus on three fights that have defined Anthony Joshua and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin’s boxing careers, along with trainers, promoters, journalists and fans, revisiting each fight and breaking down what it was like to be part of that sporting occasion. ‘The Making Of’ is a DAZN Originals production in association with Archer’s Mark. It is executive produced by Grant Best with Toby Burnett as Executive Creative Director.

Another fan favourite returns with ‘40 Days: Canelo vs. Smith’, an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at how world-class fighters prepare and train for significant fights. This new, 3-part series explores the buildup as the pound-for-pound superstar champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the super middleweight division to face undefeated champion Callum Smith. Produced in association with Evolve Studios.

‘Off the Cuff’ is a new raw, stripped back interview series with major stars. It debuts with Anthony Joshua, interviewed by award-winning sport journalist, Gareth A Davies, discussing Joshua’s aspirations to be the undisputed heavy weight champion in the lead up to his highly anticipated fight against Kubrat Pulev.

‘Best 10 Seconds’ retells the pinnacle moment in the careers of world-class athletes as you’ve never seen it before. This animated series depicts the best 10 seconds in the careers of Sergio Mora, Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia, narrated by the athletes themselves and featuring animation by Blinkink.





‘Always’ is a weekly short-form entertainment show that invites fans into the world of superstar athletes. Incorporating social media content, the first series will debut on DAZN’s social media channels and feature episodes dedicated to Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia.

Additionally, DAZN’s global platform will see the service’s trademark commentary and entertainment shows, ‘Boxing with Chris Mannix’, ‘JABS with Mannix and Mora’ and ‘The Ak & Barak Show’ go global with regular interviews and behind-the-scenes access to the biggest fights and world-class athletes.

Download the DAZN app now on internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles. For more information, visit www.DAZN.com.