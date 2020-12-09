Eggington, Theophane go through Covid testing procedures ahead of Channel 5 clash

Hennessy Sports

Sam Eggington and Ashley Theophane and their respective teams arrived today at the fight hotel in Redditch for their mandatory COVID-19 test before heading to their rooms to quarantine and await the results ahead of their super-welterweight showdown on Friday night.

Hennessy Sports appointed the world leading genetics testing and digital health testing company Prenetics to undertake the integrated testing. Prenetics have successfully provided their services to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ and The England and Wales Cricket Board.

The fierce clash between Birmingham’s Eggington and London Theophane

takes place this Friday night behind closed doors at the Fly By Nite TV studio in Redditch, exclusively live on free-to-air Channel 5 across the UK.

Other boxers featuring on the undercard Kaiser Benjamin, Ben Fields, Stephen and Aaron McKenna, Michael Hennessy Jr., Idris Virgo and Tommy Welch and their opponents also took the mandatory test before quarantining in their hotel rooms.

Sam Eggington versus Ashley Theophane headlines the Hennessy Sports card in an International Super-Welterweight Contest. Chief-support features the Vacant Midlands Area Welterweight Title between Birmingham derby between Kaisee Benjamin and Ben Fields. The undercard includes: undefeated super-lightweight and red-hot talent Stephen McKenna from Monaghan, Ireland against Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall, in a six-round contest; his equally talented brother Aaron McKenna (appearing courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions) takes on Islington’s Jordan Grannum over six rounds at light-middleweight; Sevenoaks middleweight prospect Michael Hennessy Jr. meets Hyde’s Dale Arrowsmith; the flash, brash and exciting unbeaten Birmingham star Idris Virgo faces Stourbridge’s Kevin McCauley in a four-round middleweight contest; Brighton heavyweight Tommy Welch makes his pro debut against West Bromwich’s Matt Gordon.