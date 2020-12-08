Mike Tyson comeback set to crack Top 10 all-time US Pay Per View list

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is on course to crack the top ten all-time Pay Per Views for sales in the United States, WBN understands.

The November 28 exhibition initially had hopes of landing over the magic million sales mark. Initial projections quickly saw that move to 1.2m.

Fast forward just a few days, and Tyson vs. Jones is now eyeing a lucrative spot on the highest-selling list.

To do this, the return of former heavyweight king Mike Tyson would have to overhaul 1.5m buys. Something that is a distinct possibility.

Anything above the Floyd Mayweather vs. Miguel Cotto encounter of May 2012 would be enough to secure a place.

Below, WBN provides the current list of US PPV best-sellers over one and a half million.

1/ May 2, 2015 – Mayweather vs. Pacquiao – 4.6m

2/ Aug 26, 2017 – Mayweather vs. McGregor – 4.3m

3/ May 5, 2007 – De La Hoya vs. Mayweather – 2.4m

4/ Sep 14, 2013 – Mayweather vs. Canelo – 2.2m

5/ Jun 28, 1997 – Tyson vs. Holyfield II – 1.99m

6/ Jun 8, 2002 – Lewis vs. Tyson – 1.97m

7/ Aug 19, 1995 – Tyson vs. McNeeley – 1.6m

8/ Nov 9, 1996 – Tyson vs. Holyfield – 1.6m

9/ Nov 28, 2020 – Tyson vs Jones Jr. – 1.5m+

10/ May 5, 2012 – Mayweather vs. Cotto – 1.5m

MIKE TYSON COMEBACK

Propagate, Ben Silverman’s distribution company, also handled a successful foreign distribution of the event.

They will be handling foreign distribution for “The Fight Club” future events.

“We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Proxima and Triller as they expand and change boxing for diehard fans as well as bringing the sport to an entirely new generation of fans,” said Silverman.

President of Distribution at Propagate Content, Cyrus Farrokh, added: “We look forward to bringing ‘The Fight Club’ events to our partners around the globe as we did with Tyson v Jones Jr. from Australia to the UK.”

The iconic evening also featured partnerships with DraftKings, WeedMaps, SmartStop®, Self Storage, and more.

It further establishing producers Triller as an app and a company committed to providing viewers around the world with a broad range of entertainment.

Triller was once again trending as the 12th most popular app in the App Store following the event.







TYSON vs HOLYFIELD III

As for Mike Tyson, he’s already planning his next move that could even eclipse the RJJ collision.

A trilogy clash with Evander Holyfield, a PPV saga which has sold 3.5m plus buys in total, is currently in serious negotiations.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.