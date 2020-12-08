Macaulay McGowan steps in for Kieron Conway battle, promises war

Matchroom.

Macaulay McGowan has promised to go to war with MTK Global stablemate Kieron Conway when the Super-Welterweights meet over ten rounds on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland and on DAZN in the U.S. and more than 200 countries and territories on its just-launched Global platform.

McGowan (14-1-1, 3 KOs) suffered the first loss of his professional career last month when he was outpointed by rising Kazakh star Tursynbay Kulakhmet for the vacant WBC International Title in South Kirby, Yorkshire.

Undeterred by his first taste of defeat, the 26-year-old Mancunian, who is trained by Gary Booth, jumped at the chance to face Northampton’s Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs), after his original opponent Souleymane Cissokho was forced to pull out of their fight.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said McGowan. “I want to be involved in good fights, so to be in a good fight on probably the biggest show of the year is great.

“I got punched from pillar to post in my last fight with Kulakhmet. It wasn’t my night. It is what it is. Boxing and life is about being resilient. There’s no time to moan about it, I was straight back training and now it’s time to bounce back and get a good win.

“One thing I learned from going into that Kulakhmet fight and how it all played out was that I was thinking about it too much and what the opponent was going to do. I don’t care about what Conway is coming with, I just worry about me. I’m going to war, that is that.

“I had all these ideas of how the fight was going to go and he came out totally different and better to how I expected him to. He didn’t do what I thought he’d do. Boxing is all about learning and I’m coming back stronger and hungrier than ever.

“A busy fighter is a happy fighter. My career has always been stop-start, so to be fighting straight away, and having a tough tough ten rounds in the bank will only help bring out the best in me. I will never shy away from competition. I’m coming for war and war only!”

Conway vs. McGowan is part of a huge night of action in London, Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), Hackney Cruiserweight star Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) takes on Poland’s undefeated Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs), Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title, London-based Albanian Welterweight sensation Florian Marku (7-0, 5 KOs) makes his keenly anticipated Matchroom debut in an eight round contest with Derby’s Alex Fearon (9-2) and Leeds Super-Bantamweight Qais Ashfaq (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to return to winning ways against Ashley Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO).