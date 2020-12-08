Floyd Mayweather ‘expecting to shatter’ Manny Pacquiao 4.6m PPV record

Former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather is looking to overhaul his previous Manny Pacquiao Pay Per View record on February 20.

According to Mayweather Promotions and Fanmio Boxing, upon announcing a ‘special exhibition,’ the undefeated five-division boxing superstar ‘confirmed the match-up that is expected to shatter pay-per-view records.’

The highly controversial encounter will pit ‘two of the world’s most renowned and popular personalities together in the ring in a must-see event for sports and entertainment fans alike’ – says the information released.

However, many real boxing fans would disagree.

Mayweather has since defended his decision to face a vlogger amidst a wave of criticism.

“This is going to be a great night for the fans worldwide due to us bringing something special to them through sports and entertainment,” said Mayweather.

“I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career. This special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again.”

Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts. He completed his illustrious career with a total of twelve world titles in five weight divisions.

The achievement includes wins over world champions, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Canelo Alvarez.

Smashing pay-per-view records along the way, the global superstar also defeated UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a must-see boxing event watched the world over.

During his career, Floyd was the world’s highest-paid athlete multiple times and steered boxing for over two decades.

Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel believes the sky is the limit for this impending mismatch.

“We have been working hard to make this fight happen for a very long time. We are thrilled to announce this special (Floyd Mayweather) exhibition finally.

“This fight will be a fascinating match. We know this will be an outstanding debut for Fanmio Boxing,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER on FANMIO

As they enter the ring, Mayweather will be out-weighed by a mere fifty pounds.

Besides, when outlining their version, Fanmio – who put the fight together – described themselves as ‘an online platform that connects fans with celebrities by creating one-of-a-kind online fan experiences.

‘Fanmio is entering into high profile boxing events with its new division, Fanmio Boxing.

Fanmio Boxing will become an innovative leader in the sport of boxing, creating lucrative and exciting fight opportunities for fighters and fans by making fights accessible worldwide,’ they said.







MANNY PACQUIAO

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao gained 4.6m PPV buys in the United States under the Showtime banner in 2015. Totalling 5.7m worldwide.

Heading anywhere near the five million total (stateside) is highly ambitious for Fanmio.

If the fight fails to sell over 4.6 million, it could now be classed as a failure due to the announcement’s remarks.

A clear push for a record-breaking feat was evident when Fanmio added: “Fans are encouraged to lock in the special deal as the price will increase after the buys reach one million purchases.”

Tickets for the pay-per-view are available now at a discounted early rate of $24.99. A limited supply of tickets can be purchased online at www.fanmio.com.

The venue for this exhibition fight is still to be named.

