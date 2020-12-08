Deontay Wilder ‘will lose legal challenge, but Tyson Fury III still possible’

Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder will see any legal claim against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury dismissed by a court, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has pointed out.

Many expected the ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to launch a bid to force Fury to fight him next after negotiations soured between the pair.

Instead of litigation, mediation came to the table as both sides agreed to discuss the best move.

An initial contract was in place but expired three months after the trilogy was due to take place over the summer.

Wilder revealed his desire to challenge this fact, although Arum believes there’s a compromise.

According to Arum, should Anthony Joshua lose to Kubrat Pulev on December 12th, Fury may be willing to give Wilder a second chance.

Other than that, the former WBC ruler has no leg to stand on regarding forcing through a third battle.

“It’s one thing to bring a claim. It’s a second thing to be successful,” Arum told Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog.

“I believe that Wilder has no rights any longer for a third fight. Therefore, any claim will fail.

“But I can’t stop them from thinking otherwise. And from taking it to litigation.

CONTRACT

“The contract says Wilder’s rights ran out at the end of October. I believe that contract displays quite clearly that Wilder does not have a claim for a third fight.

“Wilder had some surgery, but the contract took care of that. There was a 90-day delay from the date of the proposed rematch in July. That has run out.

“But I think we’ll have a resolution on December 12. If Joshua is beaten and is then unavailable, I’ll have a talk with Tyson as to whether he wants to pursue a fight with Wilder.”







DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Joshua begins the favorite to take care of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev. That was also the case against Andy Ruiz Jr. too.

Ruiz dropped and stopped AJ in seven rounds, leading to Arum’s belief that Pulev could do even more damage to the Briton.

A shock victory for Pulev would see the Bulgarian holding four versions of the top division crown. Then almost certainly thrust into an immediate rematch.

Joshua’s clash with WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk, set to happen over the summer if Fury falls through, would then be scrapped.

The situation would leave Fury and Wilder free and clear to end their saga once and for all.

Roll on December 12.

