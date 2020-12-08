Aaron McKenna aims to show off skills learned as world-famous Wild Card Gym

They might call unbeaten Monaghan super-welterweight Aaron McKenna ‘The Silencer’, but the classy 21 year old box-fighter intends kicking up an almighty rumpus when he makes his UK debut on Friday. The 10-0 Freddie Roach protégé, who is based in Woodland Hills, California, joins big brother Stevie, courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Management, on the big Sam Eggington-Ashley Theophane undercard, televised exclusively live on Channel 5. And the U.K fight fraternity certainly won’t want to miss taking a butchers at the highly touted former two-time European champion (Schoolboy and Cadet) who has already got the US cognoscenti raving. ‘Outside the ring I don’t say a lot. I’m a different man, humble. But inside, I shut a few mouths, silence opponents. I produce the goods inside the ring, take opponents out of there,’ states 6ft 2in Irish ace who, though two years younger than his crunch-punching brother Stevie (5-0, all count outs), actually made his pro bow 16 months earlier and can boast five more fights and 25 extra pro rounds on his resume. Six of Aaron’s victims were sent for an early shower (all since three rounds) while five were subjected to the full 10 count. ‘It’s in our nature to get rid of opponents as soon as we can,’ continues Aaron who warns of further carnage ahead. ‘Stevie and I have been sparring each other since I was six and he was eight. We’d go at it every day. Occasionally it got heated but Dad made sure it didn’t get out of control. I can vouch that Stevie punches frighteningly hard. ‘As a pro, I’ve boxed a bit more. Fans haven’t fully seen it but, once I fill out, fully get my man strength, more spectacular kayos will come. There’s no better feeling than sinking a man with a left hook to the body.’ Born in Smithsborough, County Monaghan, McKenna the Younger had long been feted as a 2020 Irish Olympian but, aged just 18, spurned the opportunity in favour of a pro contract with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. ‘I actually did well in school but I always, always wanted to be a professional world champion,’ explains the lad who triumphed in 152 of his 161 contests in a singlet. ‘Even as a top amateur, I never boxed around. I developed a pro style and knew that longer pro fights would suit me better. I’m always as fit in the last round as I am in the first and that’s with me sustaining a very high pace. ‘In my final amateur tournament, I won a mini world championship in Russia. I fought four times in four days, beating both a Russian and the Uzbek world champion along the way. ‘But it was my dream to make it as a pro in the US and so many world champions were based around the California area. I first went over aged 16 and dabbled with the thought of turning pro immediately under a Mexican licence. I opted against that but turned pro shortly after my 18th birthday. ‘Oscar is a great man, a gentleman now and one of the best promoters in the world. But, in his time, he was one of the most vicious fighters there’s ever been and I watch a lot of his tapes. He has seen all my pro fights and gives real positive feedback and advice before and after every one which I always try to act on.’ Though Aaron’s class was patently evident, it was still a brave and bold move to uproot and kick start his pro innings in the austere and unforgiving fight factories of America’s West Coast. ‘Stevie and I are very lucky that we have each other and our dad (co-coach Fergal) for support and company because it’d be very hard for a talented British or Irish teenager to succeed over here on their own. It’s not a holiday camp. I’ve sparred world class guys like Jose Ramirez, Jose Zapeda, Ivan Baranchyk, Vergil Ortiz and Amir Khan. They don’t mess around in these top US gyms,’ claims McKenna. ‘Freddie takes us on the pads every week day, and oversees our bag work and sparring. How good will we be a few years down the line with him behind us? Before that, we worked out at Buddy McGirt’s Gym – Buddy’s a really nice fella, extremely knowledgeable – and Robert Garcia also trained us and worked our corner for a few fights but, unfortunately, the two-hour drive to his gym became too much.’ Aaron’s explosive antics between the ropes have even started to court attention with the glitterati around Tinsel Town. He explains: ‘(Singer)Cyndi Lauper actually requested a selfie from me after I boxed on a Sugar Ray Leonard Charity Fight Night. We’ve bumped into (legendary hip-hop star) Kendrick Lamar a few times at the gym – he loves to watch our sparring – and we’ve have had a couple of proper chats with (actor) Adam Sandler.’ Upon entering the paid brigade, the silent one set a goal of securing a major world title strap by the age of 22. Thus far, Covid 19 has served as the stiffest opponent to realising his ambition. ‘This year was meant to be massive for me but the pandemic came,’ explains Aaron. ‘Now Mick Hennessy has kindly given me an opportunity to show UK audiences what I can do. Over the next 12 months, I’ll cram in as many fights as I can and still intend being world champion by 22. The current WBO champ Patrick Teixeira is also with Golden Boy so it’s an easy fight to make.’ With Channel 5 cameras reeling, McKenna is accorded a gilt-edged opportunity to showcase his considerable talent on a fresh continent.



‘U.K fans will witness a very experienced fighter,’ he concludes.‘I started at six, was a highly accomplished and decorated amateur, who’s already had 10 pro fights and all the very best sparring you can get. Most boxers in their late 20s don’t have the experiences I bring. ‘I don’t know who my opponent is but I do know that I’m more than ready. I want to put on a great performance in an exciting fight and hopefully get another knock out. I’ll certainly get the job done in style.’