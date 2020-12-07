World-ranked bantamweight Nikolai Potapov to return on Christmas Eve in Russia

WBO #7 and IBF #8 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov will return to the ring on Christmas Eve, December 24, at Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia, to take on Ukrainian contender Oleksandr Hryshchuk.

Potapov (21-2-1, 11 KOs), of Podolsk, Russia, now residing Brooklyn, will face Hryshchuk (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Bilytske, Ukraine, as part of a mammoth 19-fight event presented by Shamo Boxing.

30-year-old Potapov was last seen obtaining a DQ victory over foul-plagued Tanzanian veteran Nasibu Ramadhani in five rounds last November.

Before that, he suffered an extremely controversial decision loss to fellow highly rated contender Joshua Greer in July. Hryshchuk is no walkover opponent, as the tough Ukrainian once held and defended the WBA Intercontinental Flyweight Championship.

“I am happy to be back in the ring,” said Potapov. “I feel that I am the best bantamweight in the world. On December 24, I will be showcasing my skills with my eye on the champions in 2021.”

Potapov’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says he has got high expectations for the Russian bantamweight.

“It’s been a challenging time for the boxing community, worldwide,” said Salita. “I am happy to end the year with a fight for Nikolai in his hometown. I’m looking for an impressive performance from Nikolai, who I believe is one of the best in the division.”