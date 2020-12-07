Ricky “El Castigo” Medina pushes to 8-0 in Tamaulipas, Mexico

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated rising featherweight prospect, Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (8-0, 6 KOs), remained unbeaten after defeating game veteran banger, Gabino Hernandez (7-8-3, 2 KOs), on Friday, December 4, 2020, from the Salon de Eventos in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Medina, who is promoted by TMB Entertainment won by a decisive six-round decision in which he won each round against a fighter with two-and-half-times the experience as himself.

Hernandez, who has been in the ring with several undefeated fighters, did his best to make the fight rough, but was unsuccessful as he was unable to handle the lateral movement and superior boxing skills that Medina possessed.

Scorecards read 60-54 across the board in Medina’s favor.

“It was great to get the rust off after such a long layoff,” said Medina. “This year has been difficult for everyone, and as an athlete it is hard to be patient.

“I’m grateful that I have a great manager and promoter that got me back in the ring. Now I want a big opportunity to fight a good step up fight in America soon, if not next.”

“Medina is ready for a big fight,” said Greg Hannely, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages Medina.

“Medina has proven that he is an elite fighter and now we will work to get him a fight in America against a fellow unbeaten prospect so he can become a contender.”

“Medina finished the year strong,” said Rick Morones, of TMB Entertainment. “Medina has the work ethic, will-power and tenacity to put forth a solid fight against anyone.

“I think everyone who faces Medina is in trouble.”