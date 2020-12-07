Peter Kahn’s FGA sign unified world champ Franchón Crews-Dezurn

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Unified Super Middleweight World Champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn to a co-managerial contract.

Holder of the WBC and WBO World Title and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, Crews-Dezurn, (6-1-0, 2 KOs), known as the Heavy-Hitting Diva will make her highly anticipated return to battle on Saturday, January 2 at the American Airlines Center arena in Dallas, TX featured on the Ryan Garcia/Luke Campbell undercard.

“I’ve been self-managed up until now, but this is a great time to start working with Peter and his Team,” said Crews-Dezurn. “I’m a unified world champion at the top of my game and he will help me build my brand and handle the business aspects of my career.”

“My goal is to be undisputed in 2021, I fought in January of this year and then the pandemic hit. The break actually benefited me mentally and physically,” said the Baltimore, MD native who is guided in the ring by trainer Barry Hunter. “I’ve also had some commentating work for Golden Boy which I’d like to continue in the future along with ring announcing that I’ve worked on with Mark Fratto and Linacre Media.”

“For me, it’s all about bigger and better and making more noise!”

Stated Peter Kahn, “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to work with Franchón. It’s not every day that an existing unified world champion adds you to their team to help guide them to the next level of their journey.

Franchón transcends boxing and will enter the pop culture realm where she belongs, all the while, continuing to cement her legacy in boxing. Her talents as a fashion designer and music artist will be a big part of showcasing more of the Heavy Hitting Diva brand as she continues to inspire young women around the world.”

“Franchón and her husband Glenn visited our training camp in Florida during the summer and there was an instant connection. I am grateful to be a part of the team and look forward to big things in 2021.”