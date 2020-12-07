‘Prophet warned me, but I was gonna bite Mike Tyson in his doggone face!’

Showtime

Evander Holyfield has revealed that a prophet predicted that Mike Tyson would do something untoward in their rematch encounter.

Back in 1997, Tyson was given a second chance at Holyfield despite being outclassed and stopped in the first meeting.

‘The Real Deal’ stepped up to the plate, as always, but knew in the back of his mind that the 1997 encounter wouldn’t go to plan.

“A prophet told me that it was going to happen,” Holyfield stated to host Brandon Marshall on the I Am Athlete podcast last month about Tyson taking a chunk out of his ear when yet another fight wasn’t going his way.

“He’s going to do something to tick you off. You gotta keep your mind on the lord,” he added about the prophet’s statement.

Holyfield jumped and gave out a yelp to referee Mills Lane but didn’t react as Tyson was thrown out of the Pay Per View battle.

Little did everyone know that Holyfield was on the verge of losing his rag completely.

“In the ghetto, if they do something to you, you do it worse,” he explained. “People didn’t realize I was getting ready to bite him right in the doggone face!

“My grandmother always said, “They always catch the second person.”

Fast forward 23 years and Holyfield is ready to face Tyson again due to an exhibition fight offer for next year.

Contact has already been made between both sides due to what seems to be the most logical bout after Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr.

Firmly on board, Holyfield was looking forward to signing the contract when it was delivered to him.

“I beat him twice. And I felt it was wrong for me to have to ask him to fight me.

“I don’t know (if he’s scared). I would never ask a person. But if they called me to fight in two days, I’d be there to fight in two days.

“I always want to be the very best that I can be.”







MIKE TYSON vs. EVANDER HOLYFIELD III

Tyson vs. Holyfield III is set to be part of Snoop Dogg’s ‘The Fight Club’ series launched recently and televised on Triller.

Both men stand to make a hefty sum of money for a 54 and 58-year-old whose best days are far behind them.

Who could blame them for accepting the advances of Triller? They certainly look to have found a niche in the market as far as production value.

