Once Floyd Mayweather reaches one million buys, the PPV price will go up

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring on February 20 in a special exhibition match four days before his 44th birthday.

Mayweather will entertain the masses once again in an attraction to be broadcast on celebrity greeting service Fanmio.

‘Money’ is guaranteed an eight-figure paycheck, which could rise to nine figures dependent on the event’s sales.

Prices begin at $24.99. Once Mayweather hits the magical million, fans can then expect to pay $39.99.

Four days after Christmas, the charge will increase again to $59.99. With those slowest to purchase being hit the hardest at $69.99.

The expectation is obviously high that Mayweather will definitely hit one million, although there are stark predictions that the comeback will gain a record-breaking amount.

Mike Tyson’s recent outing on the back of a fifteen-year absence sold over the seven-figure mark as ‘The Baddest Man’ drew with Roy Jones Jr.

That success is not the catalyst for Mayweather, though. The 43-year-old was already will into talks about his showcase in 2019.

The global pandemic hasn’t helped matters and forced the Michigan man to hold off until a window opened up for fans to attend.

Covid-19 is nowhere near under control in the United States, but socially distanced events are allowed.

Exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend Mayweather’s fight is unknown at this point. Only the pricing, date, and opponent have been revealed.

The ‘Special Exhibition’ Floyd Mayweather card promises to be a packed production from top to bottom and similar to Tyson vs. Jones.

Those interested can already purchase the event on the Fanmio website.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER SPECIAL EXHIBITION

Early birds get the chance to win a Floyd Mayweather meet and greet, plus a limited edition t-shirt.

“Watch the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather live in a Special Exhibition PPV match only on Fanmio Boxing.

“Floyd Mayweather Special Exhibition PPV – 20 winners will get a Floyd Mayweather video meet and greet.

“PPV General Ticket + Limited and Exclusive Fight Shirt – $54.99.

“Furthermore, don’t miss your chance to watch the epic match featuring Floyd Mayweather.”

Visit the Fanmio website to enter.

BOXING FUTURE

Boxing is firmly heading down the rabbit hole where die-hards feared the sport would tread. The age of the millennial match-ups has certainly begun.

Will you be tuning in on February 20?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay