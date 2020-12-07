El Feroz: Fernando Vargas Jr. to make pro debut in Mexico on Dec 18

Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr., of Las Vegas, NV, son of the legendary three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas Sr., will make his highly anticipated professional boxing debut against Pablo Rosas (2-1) on Friday, December 18 at Grupo Sipse TV Studios in Merida, Mexico, it was announced today by his father.

The four-round middleweight bout is featured on the Mario Abraham MAX Boxing Promotions card and will be broadcast on ESPN Knockout in a ‘behind closed doors’ setting due to the pandemic.

Following an amateur career compiling a record of 36-4, the 24-year-old southpaw Vargas Jr. is very excited to start his professional career and will be trained by his father in the professional ranks out of his Las Vegas, NV based gym, the Fernando Vargas Fighting Foundation.

Vargas Jr. started boxing at the age of 17. He lost a very controversial semi-final bout at the 2019 U.S. Olympic Trial Qualifiers.

Since then, he has stayed active, sparring numerous world champions, including Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Yordenis Ugas, and Rances Barthelemy.

Said Vargas Jr, “I’m looking to follow in the footsteps of my father. He’s the one that gave me my start in boxing, and I want to carry on the Vargas family legacy.

“I’m looking forward to fighting in Mexico, where our family heritage is from and my father has many fans. I plan to make my own fans there and put on an exciting show in my pro debut.”







Stated Vargas Sr., “Junior has worked very hard, and I’m looking forward to him turning professional. He has great experience sparring with top professional fighters, and the time is right for him now.

“I look forward to seeing him in the ring and will guide him so that he can be the best he can be. It’s an honor to make this announcement on my 43rd birthday.” Vargas Sr. has two other sons who are accomplished amateur boxers, Amado and Emiliano.

Continued advisor Tom Loeffler, “I’m happy we were able to put this fight together in Merida, Mexico on ESPN Knockout.

“Thanks to Mario Abraham and Max Boxing Promotions for giving Junior this opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing him in the ring. He has great talent and his own marketability.

“There is a lot of anticipation for his pro debut, now he has to show what he is made of, and the fans are in for a treat to see the next generation of the Vargas family in the boxing ring.”

Mario Abraham added, “It’s an honor to have Fernando Vargas Jr making his pro debut on our show December 18. I’m sure he will get a great reaction from the fans and media in Mexico.”