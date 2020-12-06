Manny Pacquiao reaches out to Errol Spence Jr. after Danny Garcia fight

Ryan Hafey

Welterweight rival Manny Pacquiao reached out to unified champion Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night to let his rival know he’s in his thoughts.

Pacquiao had just witnessed Spence defeat Danny Garcia in Texas via stream from his home in the Philippines when he made his move.

The ‘Pacman’ congratulated Spence publicly to ensure the world knew the American was a priority for him down the line.

At present, the 41-year-old legend is taking care of his people following natural disasters over the last few weeks. He’s expected to step up his search for an opponent in the New Year.

There’s no doubting that Spence, along with Terence Crawford – who was ringside at the AT&T Stadium, will be in the mix.

Spence gave himself a ‘B’ for his unanimous victory over Spence, his first outing since a shocking car wreck in 2019.

‘The Truth’ showed no signs of any damage from the crash that saw his high-powered Ferrari Spider totaled.

Welcome back, @ErrolSpenceJr. Congratulations on your victory. — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) December 6, 2020

During the post-fight press conference, a friend of WBN in Elie Seckbach was on the spot – as always, to inform Spence of Pacquiao’s words.

Responding. Spence told Seckbach to thank the 2019 WBN Fighter of the Year for his kindness.

Spence remains the number one welterweight on the planet, moving into the top two of the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings. He overhauled Pacquiao when getting the better of Shawn Porter last year.

Days later, the accident happened, and nobody really knew whether Spence would be affected.

Apart from looking a little off, Spence was in good form as Garcia struggled with the obvious size difference in there.

MANNY PACQUIAO FUTURE

As for Pacquiao, it’s been almost a year and a half since his triumph over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas. At his age, this is not a good situation.

By the time a usual April date comes around, that will be pushing two years. You have to give Spence the edge due to that fact alone.







There’s still a long way to go until that fight actually happens. And with Crawford live in person and ready to negotiate with Spence, Pacquiao may have missed the boat.

Conor McGregor is a fallback option for the Filipino Senator if Spence and Crawford agree on their three-belt unification for the summer.

