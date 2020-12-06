Errol Spence Jr. moves to number two on Pound for Pound Top 50 list

Ryan Hafey
Errol Spence Jr. has moved to the number two spot on the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings following his victory over Danny Garcia on Saturday night.
‘The Truth’ looked good in returning from a long lay-off to score a unanimous decision in Texas.
Spence moves up from the fifth position and above heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He remains behind current king Canelo Alvarez.
Teofimo Lopez drops down to fourth. Whilst Naoya Inoue takes Spence’s old place at number five.
Rounding out the top ten is Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, Juan Estrada, and Vasyl Lomachenko.
ERROL SPENCE in WBN P4P TOP 20
1 Canelo Alvarez
LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1
RECORD IN 2020:
2 Errol Spence
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
3 Tyson Fury
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
4 Teofimo Lopez
LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
5 Naoya Inoue
BANTAMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
6 Terence Crawford
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 7
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
7 Manny Pacquiao
WELTERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5
RECORD IN 2020:
8 Oleksandr Usyk
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
9 Juan Estrada
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 9
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
10 Vasyl Lomachenko
LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2
RECORD IN 2020: 0-1
11 Gervonta Davis
SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 24
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO
12 Gennady Golovkin
MIDDLEWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6
RECORD IN 2020:
13 Mikey Garcia
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 15
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
14 Kosei Tanaka
FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 13
RECORD IN 2020:
15 Anthony Joshua
HEAVYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 14
RECORD IN 2020:
16 Kazuto Ioka
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 16
RECORD IN 2020:
17 Donnie Nietes
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 17
RECORD IN 2020:
18 Wanheng Menayothin
MINIMUMWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 18
RECORD IN 2020:
19 Roman Gonzalez
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: NE
RECORD IN 2020: 2-0, 1 KO
20 Jose Ramirez
SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT
RANKING IN JANUARY: 20
RECORD IN 2020: 1-0
POUND FOR POUND
WBN’s Pound for Pound Rankings are based on – World title wins, multi-weight titles, the caliber of opponents, and manner of victories.
Longevity and activity in a calendar year are also considered for the Pound for Pound list.
Fighters earn more Pound for Pound Ranking points for defeating opponents also rated in the Top 50. Star ratings are based on achievement in the sport.
*Fighters who fail to arrange an upcoming fight for twelve months will forfeit their ranking (barring injury).
