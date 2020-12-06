Errol Spence Jr. moves to number two on Pound for Pound Top 50 list

Ryan Hafey

Errol Spence Jr. has moved to the number two spot on the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings following his victory over Danny Garcia on Saturday night.

‘The Truth’ looked good in returning from a long lay-off to score a unanimous decision in Texas.

Spence moves up from the fifth position and above heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. He remains behind current king Canelo Alvarez.

Teofimo Lopez drops down to fourth. Whilst Naoya Inoue takes Spence’s old place at number five.

Rounding out the top ten is Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, Oleksandr Usyk, Juan Estrada, and Vasyl Lomachenko.

ERROL SPENCE in WBN P4P TOP 20

1 Canelo Alvarez LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 1 RECORD IN 2020:

2 Errol Spence WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 4 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0

3 Tyson Fury HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 11 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

4 Teofimo Lopez LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2020: 1-0

5 Naoya Inoue BANTAMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 3 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

6 Terence Crawford WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 7 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

7 Manny Pacquiao WELTERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 5 RECORD IN 2020:

8 Oleksandr Usyk HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 8 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0

9 Juan Estrada SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 9 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

10 Vasyl Lomachenko LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 2 RECORD IN 2020: 0-1

11 Gervonta Davis SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 24 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0, 1 KO

12 Gennady Golovkin MIDDLEWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 6 RECORD IN 2020:

13 Mikey Garcia SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 15 RECORD IN 2020: 1-0

14 Kosei Tanaka FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 13 RECORD IN 2020:

15 Anthony Joshua HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 14 RECORD IN 2020:

16 Kazuto Ioka SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 16 RECORD IN 2020:

17 Donnie Nietes SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 17 RECORD IN 2020:

18 Wanheng Menayothin MINIMUMWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: 18 RECORD IN 2020:

19 Roman Gonzalez SUPER-FLYWEIGHT RANKING IN JANUARY: NE RECORD IN 2020: 2-0, 1 KO