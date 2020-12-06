Bob Arum explains how Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III happens in 2021

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet again in 2021 provided Anthony Joshua loses to Kubrat Pulev on December 12th in London.

That’s the view of Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum, who says Wilder is the best available opponent should Joshua be out of the picture.

At present, Fury and Joshua have agreed on a 50-50 split for an all-British undisputed unification, which should happen barring a Pulev upset.

Pulev will enjoy the fruits of his labor if he does manage to take AJ’s belts as Arum believes Fury faces Wilder next would then make the most sense.

Many thought Arum would want to put Fury straight in with Pulev if the Bulgarian has three world titles in his possession.

Not the case, according to the Top Rank and Hall of Fame legend.

“It’s all (Fury vs. Wilder III) on hold. We are going to see what happens with Pulev,” Arum told Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog. “If Pulev beats Joshua, there’s no Joshua fight for Tyson Fury because Joshua has a rematch clause.

“At that point, Fury is out there looking for opponents, and I’d think the best available opponent would be Wilder.

“If Joshua beats Pulev then the promoters, Frank and me on Fury’s side and Eddie on Joshua’s side, will get together and figure out where the best place to do the fight is and what the revenue differences are at the sites.”

Despite having a contingency plan in place, Arum firmly believes Pulev will take out Joshua in a fine fashion next week.

“Pulev has the ability to corner Joshua and to take him out. I believe not only is Pulev going to win the fight, but he’s going to win it by knockout.”

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER SAGA

Fury vs. Wilder is certainly an unfinished saga at the moment after a promised third collision went up in the air with the pandemic.

It seems both fighters remain interested, though, if they can work out their recent differences. There’s simply too much money at stake not to negotiate.







The last fight broke heavyweight records at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This time could be even more huge at the all-new Allegiant Stadium.

Especially if Joshua is out of the picture after December 12.

