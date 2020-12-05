Manny Pacquiao missing as welterweight rivals predict Spence vs. Garcia

One significant name was missing this week when the 147-pound predictions were totaled for Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia – that of Manny Pacquiao.

Many welterweight contenders aired their views on what will take place tonight in Texas, although the Filipino Senator wasn’t one of them.

Why Manny Pacquiao, a welterweight champion in his own right, wasn’t asked or didn’t give his thoughts on the bout remain a mystery.

Pacquiao is linked to facing the winner in 2021, which the majority couldn’t predict.

Out of ten predictions from 147 lbs rivals, the scores were even at five apiece.

Keith Thurman, Former Unified World Welterweight Champion

Spence W 12: Danny Garcia’s the biggest puncher I’ve faced in the ring in my entire professional career. Danny’s got great timing and a chip on his shoulder from losing two close fights to myself and Shawn Porter. So Errol Spence better not let him land one of those bricks.

But styles make fights, and my gut says Spence wins without a home-run being hit by Garcia. Spence has all of the skills and technique to come out with the ‘W’ against Garcia, whom I was able to hurt with a big punch in the first round.

Spence has that right hook, which he can land to the temple, and those pot-shots as well as a long and stiff jab to go with a height and reach advantage that led to his complete shutout of Mikey Garcia.

But if Spence has that ‘Man-Down philosophy,’ he’s not a fighter who plays with his food. When he gets you hurt, he gets you outta there. But it could come down to who lands the biggest punch first, and many folks want to know how Spence is after that car accident.

Andre Berto, Three-Time World Welterweight Champion

Garcia KO 5: Errol Spence’s confidence is going to be sky high after battling back from everything he’s gone through. But at the same time, it’s the accident that’s going to cost him in the ring against Danny Garcia.

Both guys will come out swinging and tire themselves out, but Danny’s going to bring it early and often to make Errol prove he’s fully recovered in a donnybrook. My man, Garcia’s going to keep punching, and then, you know – Blammo! Garcia, KO 5.

Yordenis Ugas, WBA World Welterweight Champion

Spence SD 12: I have Errol Spence winning by a split-decision over Danny Garcia. It will be an exciting fight where at times, either will box, and at times, either will bang, but there will be no knockdowns.

Mikey Garcia, Four-Division World Champion

Spence W 12: Danny Garcia will be competitive and have his moments, but Errol Spence will box more effectively and win by a decision.

Robert Guerrero, Three-Time World Champion

Garcia W 12: If Errol Spence boxes how he did with Mikey Garcia, he wins by decision over Danny Garcia. If Spence tries to bang it out with Garcia, then he might get knocked out. But I’m going with Danny Garcia to win by decision.

Jamal James, Interim WBA World Welterweight Champion

Spence W 12: I think Errol Spence will win a 12-round decision, but I’m not counting out Danny Garcia.

Vito Mielnicki Jr., Undefeated Welterweight Prospect

Garcia SD 12: This is going to be a tremendous, 50-50 fight that can go either way, with Errol Spence being an excellent boxer with power. Danny Garcia has that one-punch power, so it’s a fight where anything can happen. It’s really tough to make a choice, but I think Danny will be the winner of a hard-fought split-decision.

Luis Collazo, Former World Welterweight Champion

Garcia KO 10: Errol Spence gets careless too much, and Danny Garcia’s got a puncher’s chance. I’m going with the underdog, Danny Garcia, by ninth or 10th-round knockout in a helluva fight.

Ivan Redkach, Welterweight Contender

Garcia SD 12: I like Danny Garcia to win a split-decision over Errol Spence due to his timing, punching power, and experience. Errol Spence may look good in sparring and training since his car accident, but sparring and training are not like being in a real fight, and that’s what he’s in against Garcia.

Eimantas Stanionis, Undefeated Welterweight Contender

Spence W 12: This is a tough fight for Errol Spence because of his very long layoff and the car accident, so nobody knows how he will feel. But if Spence is the same fighter, I see him winning. Danny Garcia always has that left hook, and he can always hurt you with either his left or right hand. But Spence has a good defense, so he may be able to account for that. With all things being considered, I think it will be Errol Spence winning by a decision.







MANNY PACQUIAO RETURN

‘Pacman’ is currently overseeing his next move in the Philippines whilst also looking after his fellow people.

Natural disasters have rocked the country of late. As usual, Manny Pacquiao was at the forefront of the relief efforts.

Even as events around him, Pacquiao still managed to pose with his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2019, which arrived late due to the pandemic.

Spence, Garcia, or Terence Crawford could be sharing the ring with Pacquiao in 2021.

