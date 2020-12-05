Danny Garcia aiming for legacy-defining victory vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Ryan Hafey

Two-division world champion Danny Garcia is seriously ready for his upcoming showdown against unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Garcia challenged Spence in a fight that will headline a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, December 5, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Training in his hometown of Philadelphia alongside his father and coach Angel Garcia, Danny Garcia will look to become a unified 147-pound champion with a victory on December 5.

If successful, it will match the accomplishment he achieved in becoming a unified 140-pound champion.

The 32-year-old owns one of the most impressive resumes in boxing with wins over Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Zab Judah, Lucas Matthysse, Lamont Peterson, Robert Guerrero, and Paulie Malignaggi throughout his storied career.

Discussing the fight in-depth this week, here are the best quotes from Garcia this week.

“This is a great opportunity. There’s no feeling like winning, and winning a world title is the best feeling in the world. I’ve taken it for granted before, but you learn from your mistakes and become a better man in this world.

“We definitely know what’s at stake. We pushed ourselves to the limit every day. This is a big stage, but I’ve been here before. I’ve been headlining fights on the championship level for eight years. I’ve always been a top-level fighter.

“We’ve worked on all kinds of things in the gym. We can box or bang on the inside. We can move around or walk him down. At this level, you have to be able to do everything. We had a lot of different sparring partners so that we’re prepared for Saturday night.

“You can say what you want to say at this point. I’m here for the fight of my life.

“I feel great. It’s been a long and tremendous camp. We’ve put in a lot of hard work. My body looks and feels like I’m 21-years-old again.

“I’m thankful for this big fight and my family. I’m also thankful that my weight is good to eat a little bit on Thursday.

“This is another chapter in my career, and this is my chance to have a beautiful moment to add to what I’ve already accomplished. It’s a big fight for me to get back to where I want to be in my career.

“This is definitely a legacy fight. I feel like it’s a legacy fight every time I get into the ring. There’s been a lot of hard work put into this one, and I’m just feeling ready to go.

“I’ve been the underdog my whole career. I’m in my comfort zone being an underdog, and it’s the energy I like to have. I have to keep proving myself again and again. That’s what keeps me going.

“I’ve fought some wizards in the ring. Facing guys like Zab Judah and Erik Morales are experiences that I went to school off of. Everything I’ve learned in my career has led me to this fight.

“If I weren’t from Philadelphia, I wouldn’t be Danny Garcia. This city has made me what I am today. I grew up in that old school boxing mindset since I was a kid. I think it’s served me well mentally and physically. Plus, my Puerto Rican heritage is another arsenal that I have in my repertoire, and it really gives me the best of all worlds.

“There’s no doubt I’m the hardest puncher Spence faced. I’m one of the hardest hitters in this sport. Almost anyone who steps in there against me is facing the biggest puncher they’ve seen.

“I can’t say whether Spence is going to have ring rust because of his layoff. That’s something that he has to figure out. I know that I’m ready to go. I can’t worry about what he brings to the table. I’ve got to be the best Danny Garcia.







DANNY GARCIA LEGACY

“This is the fight I have to win. This fight is for my legacy. There’s only one goal, and that’s to win on December 5.

“My job is to fight. I can’t go in there and worry about judges. They’re going to do what they do. My job is to put in the gym work so that I’m ready on fight night. I have to go in there and win rounds and win the fight.

“I know that I’m a great fighter. I’ve been in these type of fights before. I know what I’m made of. As long as I’m mentally and physically at my best, nobody can beat me. I’m a dangerous man when I have this focus.

“We’re taking this fight like Errol is 100%, and we’re not banking on anything hindering him. We’re taking this as seriously as possible. We wanted this fight a long time ago, but we just had to stay focused. Now the fight is finally here, and I feel like we’re going to have a great performance.

“I believe that I do everything great. I can bang inside and box. That’s why I’m a three-time world champion. I’ve faced every style imaginable, and I’ve come out on top.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.