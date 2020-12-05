Billy Joe Saunders handed ten-day WBO order minutes after latest victory

Mark Robinson

Billy Joe Saunders faced an order from the World Boxing Organization just minutes after completing his latest title defense in London.

The 31-year-old dominated aged fellow-Brit, Martin Murray, for the contest’s duration, taking control from the opening round.

Saunders used his far superior ring skills as Murray fell short in his fifth World Title attempt.

The St. Helens man lost out on the judge’s scorecards wide as Saunders took a 120-109 (twice) and 118-110 triumph at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

WBO President Paco Valcarcel surprised Saunders and promoter Eddie Hearn with a stipulation along with his best wishes.

“Congratulations to WBO 168 lbs Champ Billy Joe Saunders,” said Valcarcel. “The WBO is waiting for Eddie Hearn to advise within 10 days if he faces Canelo or Andrade next.

“If he doesn’t face either one, we will order Saunders to face a mandatory challenger designated by Championship Committee,” he added.

Saunders himself discussed a few options open to him, including the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith later this month, after the one-sided contest.

“Fair play to Callum Smith, and I really do wish him all of the success in that fight,” said Saunders. “I think he’s got the tools to do the job.

“Canelo would have been training since May for this fight. He would have had Smith in his eyesight from day one. It’s been sprung on him at five or six weeks.

“They’re very clever in the way they work. If Smith has done his homework and prepared well, then I give him a good chance of winning the fight.

“We are pushing for big fights constantly. After the Canelo fight, I want to know my next date. I’m not getting any younger. I want to show my full potential.”

On out-classing Murray two years after they were originally set to meet, Saunders added: “I wasn’t pleased with that performance.

“I’m not taking anything away from Martin. He came with a good game plan, and He got through it. He tucked up and survived well.

“I can only be a bit critical of myself because I had a bit of ring rust. My jab was there, but there was just that bit of snap missing. I was trying to look for stuff when naturally it’s there.”

PANDEMIC

The Hatfield man was pitched in with Murray after his originally May 2 encounter with Canelo fell victim to the pandemic.

Since then, an offer to reschedule fell through as Canelo challenged his contract with Golden Boy. Saunders was then forced to look elsewhere.

“When you’re in a training camp getting ready for Canelo Alvarez, and you’re in the biggest fight of your life, you’ve got that fear factor and everything there,” said Saunders. “Then the pandemic came, and I can only be thankful to be out this year.

“But then you’re back in camp, and it’s a defense against Martin Murray. I was penciled in to fight him twice in 2018. It was sort of like a hard kick in the teeth.

“But look, I’ve got to be thank my management team MTK that I’m even out this year.







“It is what it is, and we move on. I’m 30-0 and still unbeaten and still World Champion. I’ve been World Champion now since 2015.

“People can run my performance down, but let’s make the big fights because it’s certainly not me turning them away.

“Eddie knows that I’m always there to sign. I had the Canelo fight signed, and it fell through. That’s nobody’s fault.”

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS vs. CANELO or SMITH

Canelo vs. Smith takes place on December 19, five days after the WBO order. This may push Hearn to ask for a delay until that fight is completed.

Saunders will certainly be an avid viewer when the two stars collide in Texas.

