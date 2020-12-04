Roy Jones Jr. to stage back-to-back events in Mexico next week

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions has announced that it’ll close out 2020 with back-to-back professional boxing cards next week from Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

RJJ Boxjng will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, next Wednesday and Thursday evenings, December 9 & 10. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

“We can’t thank co-promoter Emanuel Romo (De La O Promotions) and Marinaterra Hotel and Spa enough for working with us during this pandemic to promote our cards” said Keith Veltre, CEO/co-founder of RJJ Boxing.

“We’re going out with a bang, back-to-back shows featuring some of the best talent in Mexico and Guatemala, plus several gifted Cuban boxers as well. Young stars will be on our final two cards of the year.”

Both Wednesday and Thursday events will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

On Wednesday (Dec. 9), rising Guatemalan star Lester Martinez (6-0, 6 KOs) will meet Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (20-6-1, 16 KOs) in the 8-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight championship. The 25-year-old Martinez made a sensational pro debut April 6, 2019, stopping former world champion Ricardo Mayorga (32-11) in the second round.

The co-featured event is a typical RJJ Boxing match-up between Houston featherweight Pablo “The Lethal” Mosquito” Cruz (20-02, 6 KOs) and Eddy “Dianamita” Valencia (15-5, 5 KOs), of Mexico, in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated featherweight Alan Solis (11-0, 6 KOs), a 6-time Mexican National champion as an amateur, takes on Abelardo “Bolito” Sanchez (7-1, 4 KOs) in an 8-rounder. The first fight of the night and UFC FIGHT PASS opener will showcase Cuban-born and Guatemala resident, super bantamweight Ariel Perez de la Torre (3-0, 3 KOs), who had more than 150 amateur matches, in a 6-round bout versus an opponent to be determined.

The following evening’s (Wed.) card is headlined by WBC No. 12 rated welterweight champion Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (23-0, 11 KOs), who is the reigning North American Boxing Federation titlist. The Mexican knockout artist faces Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-8, 10 KOs) in the 10roound, non-title fight. Dominguez wants an All-Mexican match-up for the WBC Latino title against Mauricio Pintor (23-3, 14 KOs), but first he must get past the durable Lara.

WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on fellow Mexican Juan Marcos “Mundo” Rodriguez Ortiz (9-2, 7 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event. The 18-year-old Torres has a fan-friendly style in addition to invaluable experience from his last three fights against opponents with a combined record of 31-3.

Three Cuban fighters who now live in Guatemala are also slated to be in action: featherweight Jailer Lopez (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Armando Ramirez (3-0), heavyweight Geovany “La Bestia” Bruzon (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA, and super welterweight Yoelves “La Joya” Gomez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. David “El Nene” Rangel (13-7, 9 KOs). Lopez is in a 4-rounder, Bruzon and Gomez in 6-round bouts. Bruzon, a southpaw, was the 2014 Cuban National Youth champion. A 2-time Cuban Youth champion, Gomez is a technically sound, aggressive power puncher whose father, Jose Gomez, captured a medal at the 1980 Olympics.