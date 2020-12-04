Legends Evander Holyfield, Bernard Hopkins disagree on Spence-Garcia

Ryan Hafey

Evander Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins have gone either side of the fence this week ahead of Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia.

The boxing legends gave their predictions for the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event between the unified welterweight champion and two-division ruler.

Holyfield and Hopkins disagreed on the outcome ahead of the showdown this Saturday, December 5, from AT& T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Below are predictions from the superstars of the sport, alongside some top trainers.

Evander Holyfield, Boxing Legend

Spence W 12: Errol Spence is a very technical fighter, and Danny Garcia’s a great counter-puncher. But Errol is the best, so I’ve got Errol winning by decision.

Bernard Hopkins, Boxing Legend

Garcia UD 12: I believe that Danny Garcia will defeat Errol Spence by unanimous decision in a tough, tough battle of wills.

Ronnie Shields, Trainer of Undefeated WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo

Spence W 12: I think Errol Spence is going to win a close decision. Danny has a chance if he can start fast and make his presence known with that left hook.

But Garcia’s not much of a fast starter, and I think he’s going to run into some problems because Spence can out-box him if he chooses to.

Andre Rozier, Trainer of Former World Middleweight Champion Daniel Jacobs

Garcia, SD 12: Danny Garcia’s family. But he’s also the underdog going into this fight with Errol Spence.

Still, Danny’s hungry to build upon his legacy. Danny has the power to stop Errol, who has tremendous boxing skills.

It could happen in what I believe will be a tremendous battle of wills.

But I think this fight will go the distance. In the end, Garcia will definitively win this that will secure his trip to the Hall of Fame.







Jonathan Walley, Co-Trainer of Welterweight Contender Sergey Lipinets

Garcia TKO 8: It’s a 50-50 fight, and I think Errol Spence tries to box before eventually engaging with Danny Garcia.

But that’s to the advantage of Garcia, who counter-punches well. I think he’ll catch Spence at some point and knock him out.

Buy the pay-per-view now on www.foxsports.com/ppv and watch on any screen.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, Man Down Promotions, and DSG Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT& T Stadium.