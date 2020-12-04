Tyson vs Jones PPV numbers give Floyd Mayweather food for thought

Joe Scarnici / Triller / @floydmayweather

WBN Fighter of the Decade for 2010-2020 Floyd Mayweather is back in the gym as preparations begin for a comeback to the ring in 2021.

In his world-famous Mayweather Boxing Club, the American legend was filmed just off the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, going through the motions for his imminent return.

Mayweather is scheduled to fight again next year after confirming plans to compete in a Japan exhibition.

Turning 44 in February and set to become a grandfather around the same time. Despite this fact, Mayweather will appear in the squared circle for the first time since 2018.

Back then, the massively out-weighed Tenshin Nasukawa was blasted out in one round as ‘Money’ showed his dominance once again.

This time around, it’s expected that Mayweather will choose a Japanese boxing legend as his opponent.

The five-weight world champion may have to up his opposition level due to a recent heavyweight Pay Per View involving Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Earning $10 million paydays in Japan is all good and well, but after Tyson pocketed a reported $50 million without leaving the country, Mayweather will certainly want a piece of that pie.

Just another day at the office 💼 @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/ErKb0eFhDH — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) December 3, 2020

Manny Pacquiao has already been ruled out. The Filipino is still an active champion and holds a title. At the same time, the Conor McGregor ship may have sailed.

This gives Floyd Mayweather less-than a few options for any future exhibition in the United States.

Once his latest Japan venture is over, it’s thought Mayweather will put plans in place to challenge or even join Tyson at Triller.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER OWN BOSS

Tyson’s ‘Legends Only League’ would never be considered by Mayweather as he fights for himself only. However, striking a deal with Triller or a similar company has become a huge possibility on the back of last weekend’s PPV exploits.

Numbers over a million for an exhibition will certainly have pricked Mayweather’s ears. Therefore, facing an aging legend for himself has to be considered.

Looking at Mayweather’s record, anyone who gave him any trouble during his career would come into play.

Shane Mosley, Jose Luis Castillo, and Marcos Maidana. Maybe even Oscar De La Hoya could be considerations for the 50-0 technician.

As always, second-guessing Mayweather’s next move is a detrimental past time. Mayweather tends to go leftfield and pull something firmly out of a hat.

Tyson vs. Jones will certainly have given Floyd food for thought, and it will be interesting to see what his next move will actually be.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.