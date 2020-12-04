Anthony Yarde vs Lydon Arthur – Running order for Westminster

YARDE vs ARTHUR WEIGH-IN RESULTS, RUNNING ORDER AND PHOTOS

BT SPORT 1 HD is the home of top quality domestic dust-ups and tomorrow night will play host to the hottest Light-Heavyweight contest in this country for some time.

The competitors weighed in today, alongside a stacked undercard, and below you will find the running order for tomorrow nights huge event live from Church House, Westminster.

FIGHT #1

MUHAMMAD ALI (9st 8lb 4oz) v JAMIE QUINN (9st 11lb 5oz)

FIGHT #2

KAROL ITAUMA (12st 12lb 3oz) v LEWIS VAN POETSCH (12st 10lb 9oz)

FIGHT #3

CHRIS BOURKE (8st 9lb 4oz) v MICHAEL RAMABELETSA (8st 8lb 8oz)

FIGHT #4

DENNIS MCCANN (8st 8lb 4oz) v PEDRO MATOS (8st 7lb 9oz)

FIGHT #5

ANTHONY YARDE (12st 6lb 5oz) v LYNDON ARTHUR (12st 6lb 3oz)

Anthony Yarde (19-1, 18KOs) vs Lyndon Arthur (16-0, 12KOs) for the Commonwealth light heavyweight title headlines a night of boxing live on BT Sport 1 on Saturday, which also features a super bantamweight battle with the WBC International title at stake between Michael Ramabeletsa (18-17, 8KOs) and the unbeaten Southern Area champion Chris Bourke (8-0, 5KOs).

Bantamweight starlet Dennis McCann (7-0, 5KOs) takes on Pedro Matos (7-3) over eight rounds. 2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali has his second fight in the pro ranks and there is a debut for Olympic Youth gold medallist Karol Itauma.