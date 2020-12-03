Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition Pay Per View ‘broke the internet’

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Upon announcing a new initiative with Snoop Dogg, Triller CEO Mike Lu has given an update on the success of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

The Pay Per View broadcast by Tiller and Fite TV is reported to have sold over one million buys as two heavyweight legends made a long-awaited comeback.

Tyson vs. Jones is now set to be the blueprint for a whole series of future events using the same fighting and entertainment format.

“Saturday’s event broke the internet,” proclaimed an excited Lu. “The fight took over the top eight most-tweeted-about topics and led FITE TV to the number one app in the App Store,” he added.

Lu’s words arrive after Triller cemented their presence in the world of sports.

Millions of fans shattered viewing expectations by tuning in on various platforms to view the historic and hotly-anticipated face-off between Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

The undercard featured Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Sulaiman Segawa, and mega superstars performing with the bells and whistles worthy of an Oscar award show, including Ne-Yo, French Montana, YG, Saint Jhn, Snoop, and Wiz Khalifa.

“I feel like I was part of history, something that everyone will remember. Thanks to Triller and ‘The Fight Club’ for having me,” said Wiz Khalifa.

MIKE TYSON LARGE BUYS

Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE, revealed his delight at the reception of Tyson vs Jones.

“FITE streams over a thousand shows per year. We’ve carried some of the industry’s largest pay-per-view events, such as Canelo vs. GGG I & II.

“The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event was an exceptional event and earned the largest numbers of buys ever for FITE!

“FITE registered users increased from 2.8 million to over 4 million this past weekend. And FITE trended as the number one grossing app in the United States of all apps this past weekend.

“Working with Triller on this event was a fantastic experience. It’s impressive when someone over-delivers.

“We are looking forward to doing more together soon.







“I want to also thank our partners at Apple, Amazon, Roku, Sony, and Vizio for working with us to promote this great event,” added Jordanov.

The next show is rumored to be Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield III taking place in Las Vegas next year.

Several legendary boxers have already revealed their interest in participating in an earlier event comes around.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.