Jarrell Miller faces four-year boxing career chasm after latest punishment

Jarrell Miller had already been out of action since 2018 due to drug test red flags before a further two-year suspension was handed down this week.

‘Big Baby’ had popped dirty before his world heavyweight title clash with Anthony Joshua in 2019 and was ultimately replaced by Andy Ruiz.

Facing an unfathomable six-month WBA rating suspension at the time, Miller was picked up by Top Rank and ready to go again in 2020.

Once again, Miller was caught by an adverse finding just a short time before his scheduled contest. Months on, and Miller is now out of commission until 2022.

By the time the American is allowed to compete, he’ll be 34 and have been out of commission for a full four years.

In the summer, Miller had once again denied any wrongdoing despite a series of steroids found in his system over the past two years.

“This is something that was ingested,” Miller told Fight Network. “We don’t know if it was contaminated.

“We’re investigating as of right now. My team and I are just working due diligently to get the facts 100 percent straight.”

He continued: “I have never willingly take a steroid for performance enhancement purposes. No./2

“Did I take something for healing properties? For injury, yes, I have, before a fight to win a fight. During a training camp, no, I have never done that.

“Nobody can be more outraged than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line.

“But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out. I have to sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

JARRELL MILLER PROMOTER

Dmitriy Salita, who was Miller’s promoter before all this went down (unconfirmed whether he still is), spoke exclusively to World Boxing News at the time.

“I am disappointed,” he exclusively told WBN. “I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring.

“This news is shocking to me as well. Hopefully, soon we will find out more facts.







“As Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

That decision has now been ratified. Furthermore, it could mean the end of Miller’s career at the sport’s top level.

