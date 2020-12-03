Exclusive: Talented McKenna brothers ready to light up Channel 5

Aaron McKenna will get the opportunity to join brother Stevie McKenna in showcasing his talents on the other side of the Atlantic.

The pair will share a bill for the first time on December 11th as Stevie follows up his September UK debut in tandem with his sibling.

Aaron will make his debut in the country this time around as Ashley Theophane and Sam Eggington share top billing.

While discussing their terrestrial TV appearance on Channel 5 to WBN pre-fight, Aaron and Stevie were raring to get going.

“I’m looking forward to boxing on December 11th here in the UK on a Hennessey fight card,” super-welterweight Aaron, whose record reads 10-0, exclusively told World Boxing News.

“It’s great to finish off the year with a bang and get TV coverage on Channel 5.

“What a great opportunity for myself and my brother Stevie to capitalize and build on with our Irish fanbase!

“I want to thank my promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Sheer Sports Management for working with Hennessy Sports, to make this happen for me.”

Super lightweight Stevie, who is currently 5-0, added: “Straight after my Channel 5 UK debut back in September, I knew I wanted to come back and fight again as soon as possible.

“Channel 5 is a tremendous platform for fighters and fight fans. Hennessy Sports are fantastic.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on December 11th. Having my brother on the card with me is great. We both bring so much to the ring: power, excitement, talent, and a brawl.

‘The Hitman’ and ‘The Silencer’ intend to live up to our reputations and bring the fight fans what they are looking for. Expect fireworks!”







CHANNEL 5 BILL

Eggington vs. Theophane also see TV star Idris Virgo continuing his professional debut. At the same time, the promoter’s son Michael Hennessy Jnr is lined up to appear.

Kaisee Benjamin vs. Ben Fields for the Midlands welterweight weight crown rounds off the card.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.