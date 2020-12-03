Evander Holyfield trilogy linked to Las Vegas, Mike Tyson favored to win

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield could meet in a blockbuster third fight, potentially during the first half of 2021 in Las Vegas, WBN understands.

The pair of heavyweight legends are ready to trade blows again, 23 years after their two-fight saga ended.

In June 1997, the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tyson vs. Holyfield III could now be headed to the same venue.

Fans attending Nevada for fight week can enjoy the Bellagio and the most famous casinos in the world ahead of the event.

In regards to betting, the numbers have already been crunched for the heavyweight trilogy.

Provided by mybookie, Holyfield is firmly the favorite to land the next Tyson headliner. However, it’s ‘Iron’ Mike who is now favored to win.

Holyfield won both their previous meetings. But as you can see below, Tyson is heavily leading the fight market.

Who Will Mike Tyson Fight Next? (Odds by mybookie)

Evander Holyfield -150

Lennox Lewis +300

Riddick Bowe +500

Shannon Briggs +800

Tito Ortiz +1000

One Klitschko Brother +1200

Daniel Cormier +1500

Tyson Fury +2500

Conor McGregor +4500

Logan Paul +5000

Snoop Dogg +10000

Tyson/Holyfield III Odds

Evander Holyfield +250

Mike Tyson -325

Following Tyson’s draw with Roy Jones last weekend, Holyfield wasted no time calling out his old rival.

The 58-year-old has already been training and is in the best shape since his retirement in 2011.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” said Holyfield. “But a fight with me would be a global event.

“The only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen.

“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night, you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson.

“The world is waiting, and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

COMEBACK

After his comeback from a fifteen-year absence, Tyson vowed to continue, leading to Holyfield’s inevitable link.

“I’m used to doing it for three minutes [rounds], and sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes,” said Tyson to Triller.

“I’m happy I got this under my belt, and I’ll continue and do more.

“I was afraid I might get hurt. I’ve not fought in fifteen years. He only just stopped three years ago – why did nobody care about my ass?

“He surprised me with the hook, he hit me with a good hook, and it hurt.”

His opponent, Jones, added that Tyson is still a force to be reckoned with.

“If he hits you – if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it doesn’t matter – everything hurts!

“I thought I did enough boxing on the outside to edge it out, but I’m cool with the draw – we might have to do it again.

“I’ll go and talk to my family, see what they thought, and if they enjoyed what they saw and we want to do it again, I’ll come back and do it again.”







MIKE TYSON vs. EVANDER HOLYFIELD III

No wonder the odds are in Tyson’s favor for the possible Holyfield III clash. And with Las Vegas looking like the venue, it could be a massive event.

California’s major reason will not be considered again despite hosting Tyson vs. Jones at The Staples Center is due to a row over the rules.

Ryan Kavanaugh, the organizer and producer for Triller, was unhappy with comments made by California Commissioner Andy Foster.

He, therefore, stated any future Tyson or Triller events would move elsewhere.

“That commissioner, Andy (Foster), who stated that — I had not had a direct discussion with him, but we’ve been told by the people who do that it was him trying to make a name for himself in a magazine,” Kavanaugh explained to Variety.

“It’s unfortunate because we wanted to bring more fights to California. But now, because of him, we won’t. We’ll probably take that to Vegas and Texas.”

The MGM Grand is certainly the most fitting venue to stage an elaborate showcase put on by Triller, who have now joined forces with Snoop Dogg for a prolonged series called ‘The Fight Club.’

Snoop will take up commentary duties after excelling in the Tyson fight. There will also be musical and special guests during the run.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. TIKTOK. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.