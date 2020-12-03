Errol Spence vs Danny Garcia offers boxing fans a superb headlining PPV

Ryan Hafey

In what could be a break from the ‘new normal’ this weekend, two bonafide and current boxing stars go head-to-head in Errol Spence and Danny Garcia.

The pair of talented welterweights will trade blows on Pay Per View a week from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition.

Reports over a million PPV sales will be announced shortly are a testament to Tyson’s popularity amidst a worrying crossroads for the sport.

Spence vs. Garcia can hold out no hope whatsoever of getting near those kinds of numbers but offer purists a superb match-up of two young, hungry warriors.

Unified champion Spence meets a two-division champion in Garcia, and they previewed their highly anticipated FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View main event during the final press conference.

They step into the ring this Saturday, December 5, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ERROL SPENCE

Spence was joined by his trainer Derrick James, while his father and trainer Angel Garcia accompanied Garcia.

“Fighting in my hometown is a lifelong dream. To have my comeback fight at home means the world to me. I won’t let this moment go to waste,” said Spence.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and showed the discipline I had to to get back to this position. Seeing my kids every day motivated me to give back to them and train hard in the gym. I made sure no outside distractions were stopping me.

“We’ve been in the gym since February grinding hard, and now we’re back. I’m ready. My coach has watched me closely, and he’s seen that everything is on point and back to where it was. Everyone is going to see the same Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night.”

DANNY GARCIA

Garcia added: “Texas has always been great to me. I fought in the state a lot as a prospect. In 2012 I won my first world title in Houston.

“I have a lot of fans in the state, and I feel like it’s a home away from home. It’s a special place for me. I don’t look at it like I’m on the road, and I see it as being here to handle business.

“I called Errol Spence out a year ago and we were going to fight in January. But boxing is a sport of timing and the time is now.







“I feel great and had a tremendous camp. I did everything I was supposed to do. Now, I have to go out there Saturday night and do what I do best.

“I’m not worried about being the underdog. I know that I’m a great champion and a great fighter.

“That’s why I’m here today. I’m going to prove it again on Saturday night.”

