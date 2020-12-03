Daniela Bermúdez battles Cintia Castillo for vacant IBF title on Dec 4

One of the best female boxer of the world, Argentinian Daniela “Bonita” Bermúdez (28-3-3, 9 KO), will fight on Friday the 4th of December against Cintia “Panterita” Castillo for the vacant IBF super bantamweight world belt.

The fight will be scheduled in Zavalla, Santa Fe province, Argentina, live on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play at 11 PM (local time).

Bermúdez (3x world champion and promoted by OR Promotions), who is considered the best fighter on the 118 and 122 lbs and top 10 on the pound for pound world rank, returns to the action against tough Castillo (Argentine too / 10-7-0, 1 KO), that will pretend to surprise in her first world title shot.

In the main card, the IBF mini flyweight world champ and sister of Daniela, Evelin “Princesita” Bermúdez (12-0-1, 3 KO), will fight against Aixa Adema (3-3-4, 1 KO) in a six round contest.

In addition, the Argentinian fly champ Celeste “Chucky” Alaniz (7-0-0, 1 KO), will fight in a 8 round battle against Roxana “Barbie” Bermúdez (2-1-2), the 3rd female boxer from the champions family.