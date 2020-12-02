Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield III moves a significant step closer

HotBoxin Podcast

An exhibition fight between heavyweight greats Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield has taken a step closer to becoming a reality.

The news comes as one former undisputed heavyweight champion in Holyfield called out the other in Tyson.

WBN had predicted that Tyson would pick out Holyfield for his original comeback. Even stating, ‘Tyson’s next opponent is the worst kept secret in boxing.’

‘The Baddest Man’ didn’t head that way, though. It left Holyfield confused when Tyson eventually chose to face Roy Jones Jr.

Holyfield watched their fight Saturday night, and now he wants to make sure Tyson doesn’t go in another direction for his next fight.

“My side tried to make the fight happen, and we got nothing but excuses,” said Holyfield. “Now, I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.”

‘The Real Deal’ says the original idea of an exhibition bout was his, and Tyson ran with it, leaving him out.

But as always in supreme physical condition in his 50s, and training in the gym for months, Holyfield feels Tyson took a practice run Saturday night.

Now the dust has settled, there is only one fight the world wants to see.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD NEXT

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” said the unimpressed Holyfield. “But a fight with me would be a global event.

“The only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen.”

By consensus, Tyson got the better of Jones during the eight-round exhibition match at STAPLES Center Saturday night.

Holyfield says clears the way for the pair to finish their historic rivalry the only way they can.







“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night, you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson.

“The world is waiting, and it’s on you now. I’m ready,” concluded the ex-cruiserweight king.

Tyson has been called out by many legends since his triumphant return, with Holyfield certainly one of the favorites to get the call.

Their ‘Bite Fight’ of the 1990s is still fresh in the memory all these years later and could be finally settled once and for all.

