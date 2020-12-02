Glenn McCrory eyes talks for bareknuckle exhibition vs. Evander Holyfield

Glenn McCrory wants to use an exhibition against Evander Holyfield to showcase the top bareknuckle boxers in the world.

McCrory has revealed he has contacted Holyfield about a match and says he has a verbal agreement with ‘The Real Deal.’

He says the fiftysomethings could clash next year on a show that would be promoted by BKB TM.

McCrory worked as a commentator for BKB TM and said: “We are hoping to get the Holyfield fight over here on a BKB show.

“The bareknuckle guys, Joe (Smith-Brown) and Jim (Freeman), are good guys who put on good shows, and this could really catapult them.

“It would be a huge step up for them and do the sport for the next generation.

“Once more people get to see bareknuckle boxing, they will love it.

“There’s loads of action and skill. These guys can really fight.

“It will be a great occasion.”







EVANDER HOLYFIELD

Holyfield is currently being linked to a trilogy fight with Mike Tyson but is keen to get back in the ring in any capacity.

McCrory was ringside at the latest BKB show that featured former gloved pro-Paul Hilz extend his 100 percent knock-out record.

After the opening round following a knockdown in the session’s dying seconds, doctors ruled out Aaron Foster after the opening round, which means Hilz has yet to go beyond a round in five fights!